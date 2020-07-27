With many experts in agriculture and natural resources, local food systems, horticulture, gardening, family finance, nutrition, youth development and more, having an UF/IFAS office in Apopka as well as access online, it makes it convenient to get the help and information you need.

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension Orange County welcomed Kevin Camm as the new county Extension director earlier this month. Camm will focus on sustainable agriculture and community resource development as well as leading the county’s team of agents.

Camm grew up on St. Moor Farm, a century family farm in Amherst, Virginia, and worked for Virginia Cooperative Extension for more than 13 years. Camm brings a wealth of experience and passion to Florida with a specific interest in developing innovative programing that reaches urban audiences.

“I want UF/IFAS to be essential in the urban and rural areas and reach every single person we possibly can,” he said. “UF/IFAS should be the go-to organization for answers to common problems. We have the answers, they are research-based and we need to get them in people’s hands.”

With many classes, seminars, clinics, and workshops offered, delivering research based University of Florida information is very important to help not only Apopkans and Orange County, but nationwide residents learn how to best care for their landscapes in an environmentally friendly manner.

Camm is dedicated to strengthening current partnerships, create new ones and innovate programs in a way that will increase exposure of UF/IFAS Extension across Orange County.

“That is what we are here to do, improve and change the lives of many,” he said. “I have always lived by the 4-H motto to make the best, better. This office is great now. I wonder, how can we make it better?”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Orange County is Florida’s fifth most populous county with more than 1.3 million residents. Camm and UF/IFAS Extension Orange County agents have the opportunity for wide-reaching impacts.

“Florida has an excellent Extension program and UF/IFAS seemed like the next best step to help people and do good work with Extension,” Camm said. “We have family here and I always thought Florida would eventually be my home.”

While Camm will be located in the Orlando office, his work, as well as that of the agents in the office, cover the entire county and residents have access to all the Extension services, programs, etc. https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/ orange/. They have many experts in agriculture and natural resources, local food systems, horticulture, gardening, family finance, nutrition, youth development and more, and with an office in Apopka, it makes it convenient to check in there and online to access the benefits.

A sampling of UF/IFAS offerings:

PLANT CLINICS

If you have questions about your plants, bring in a plant sample to the Apopka location. Each plant sample submitted to the clinic must be accompanied by a completed “Plant Diagnostic Form” which can be downloaded or obtained at the clinic. Problems that can be properly diagnosed visually from symptoms and background information supplied from the form will be handled during clinic hours. If samples need to be sent to Gainesville for further analysis, such as in the case of virus or complete soil analysis, appropriate forms will be provided and growers will be notified of fees required for these specialized services.

COMMERCIAL PLANT CLINIC INFORMATION

Location: UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research & Education Center

2725 S. Binion Rd.

Apopka, FL 32703

Hours: Every Tuesday 1pm – 4pm, excluding holidays

For questions, please contact Liz Felter at (407) 410-6961 or lfelter@ufl.edu.

RESIDENTIAL HORTICULTURE PLANT CLINICS

Stop by with questions or samples and the urban horticulturalist specialist will be on hand to help you solve your problems.

Location: UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research & Education Center in Northwest Orange County

2725 S. Binion Rd.

Apopka, FL 32703

Just north of Magnolia Park. Directions…

Hours: Every Tuesday 9am – noon, excluding holidays

SERIES

Keeping The Pressure Down is an 8-week online series designed to help you adopt a healthier lifestyle that can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke. The series includes support for healthy behavior changes through virtual “hands-on” activities, educational presentations & group discussions. Starts Tuesday, July 28th at 10 to 11:30am. Cost $5 per individual. Classes led by UF/IFAS Extension Agents Virgilia Zabala & Jana Anderson. Register @ www.oclivingwell.eventbrit e.com. For additional information, email shireen.campbellriley@ocfl .net or call 407-254-9218

EVENTS, Virtual for now

Peppers – Some like it Hot: August 13, 6pm

Unusual Edible Plants for the Home Vegetable Garden: August 20, 6pm

Growing Herbs: September 10, 6pm

For more information on programs and services, visit UF/IFAS Extension Orange County.

The mission of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is to develop knowledge relevant to agricultural, human and natural resources and to make that knowledge available to sustain and enhance the quality of human life. With more than a dozen research facilities, 67 county Extension offices, and award-winning students and faculty in the UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UF/IFAS brings science-based solutions to the state’s agricultural and natural resources industries, and all Florida residents.