By Allen Brown

Kratom is a tropical tree that grows in many countries in Southeast Asia. This may sound new to you but it has been around for thousands of years and used by several communities. The plant has varieties of effects both physically and mentally depending on the dosage. According to recent studies, some of the noted effects are increased focus, reduced anxiety, increased energy, and relaxed muscles.

The kratom leaves are often dried in the sun and ground to a fine powder as an alternative medicine for chronic pain and other conditions. In some instances, the leaves are eaten fresh or boiled and consumed as tea. Kratom trees have many varieties with unique characteristics and knowing the different strains can benefit you the most.

There Are Three Main Strains

The different types of kratom are known as strains. There are three main varieties which are primarily distinguished by how they are processed for retail. These types referred to the colors of the veins depending on the maturity of the leaves. When you decide to buy kratom powder, it is important to understand which strain is ideal for you. If you’re intrigued to know the unique and interesting benefits of kratom substance has to offer, you can find a lot of information online with a complete buyers guide.

White Vein Kratom

This strain is known for euphoric nature and stimulant effect. The lower dosage is associated with increased energy and alertness. It can be harvested while the leaves are young and veins are white. After the harvest, the leaves are dried indoors with no light. The commonly used are White Vein Kali, White Vein Thai, and White Vein Indo.

Red Vein Kratom

This is known to be the most popular among other strains. It’s best used for pain relief and known to have sedating substances as well as relaxers. The dosage depends on its purpose. For instance, if you need to alleviate pain, a nominal quantity is needed but for sedation, you need a much higher and concentrated dosage. Red kratom leaves are dried using a lot of sunlight or UV lights.

Green Vein Kratom

This type is your middle option between those two strains mentioned above. It has unique characteristics that combine some of the pain-relieving properties of Red Vein and energy booster substances of white strain. It is known to have moderate outcomes and measured but balanced benefits. It’s naturally harvested when the kratom leaves are more mature. This is often dried indoors at first in an air conditioned room and moved outside to finish its drying process.

The Kratom tree provides a lot of benefits to society as mentioned above. It certainly helps to relieve several symptoms but doing your research can benefit you the most. It’s best to start with a small dose first and observe how your body reacts with its effects. Your safety should always be a priority. Avoid mixing kratom with other medications or substances such as alcohol, other food supplements, and energy drinks. If you experience severe side effects, don’t hesitate to consult a medical practitioner. Just remember that benefits should not outweigh the risks.