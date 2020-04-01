From Orange County Government Florida

Growing Number of COVID-19 Cases in Orange County

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, Orange County has 293 confirmed cases of COVID19. This growing number puts Orange County fourth in the state for confirmed cases. Only Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have more.

Stay At Home

All residents and guests in Orange County must adhere to the Stay-at-Home order, currently in effect.

Even if a business is deemed essential, Orange County Government is urging employers to have employees work from home if at all possible. The County is also urging residents to think about protecting the health of their loved ones, as well as their neighbors.

It is important to remember, you can still spread the virus even if you are asymptomatic.

Residents with questions about the Stay At Home Order, can learn more by reading the Order’s frequently asked questions.

Economic Resiliency and Community Support

Orange County Government’s Office of Emergency Management has activated a diverse, bilingual team to provide emergency support resources to local businesses across the County. This emergency support function can provide resources regarding funding sources for devastated business, employee safety information related to COVID-19, employee assistance information and other vetted resources for businesses.

Additionally, the federal government recently approved the CARES Act, which will provide a number of resources for our local businesses including the Paycheck Protection Program that allows small businesses to receive forgivable loans to help retain employees and avoid layoffs.

For more information, business owners can call 407-254-8833, or email ESF18@ocfl.net.

Meals on Wheels Volunteers Needed

The Seniors First’s program Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors. Due to the community health situation, Senior’s First is experiencing a shortage of volunteers to make these life-essential deliveries. Able volunteers can visit SeniorsFirstinc.org for volunteering information.