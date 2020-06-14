COVID-19 hit the planet with its deadly clutches at a time when people were busy planning for, not just the New Year, but the new decade. It hit people at their happiest. No one expected this invisible force of nature to become something that is almost invincible. Almost every country in the world instantly went into lockdown and for an indefinite period of time. People were forced to stay inside with nothing but their own thoughts and frequent episodes of the blues. This also impacted the mental health of many of our populations in one or the other way. Even now that countries are slowly lifting the lockdown, most people continue to work from home and stay indoors in an attempt to flatten the curve. The pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and affected the physical and mental health of millions of people. This is the new normal, especially if you come down with COVID-19 and have to stay indoors. We must make our peace with the fact that, until an unforeseeable point in the future, this may be what we have to do. And, while you battle the virus, here are a few things that you can do to keep your sanity intact and beat the lockdown blues.

Start Journaling Every Day

There are not enough words that can emphasize on how cathartic the experience of journaling is. When you are going through a challenging time, there will be a lot you may have to get off your chest. Journaling is one of the best ways to do so. Pick up a pen and scribble on a piece of paper or in a beautiful journal all that is weighing you down. You will find the habit grow on you, and before you know it, you will be able to make more sense of your emotions and manage your mental health better. Writing is therapeutic, and you definitely should give it a try.

Play Some Games Online Instead of Watching TV Series and Movies

This is the age of streaming platforms, and all that you ever wanted to watch is available on these platforms. However, it is not a good choice to binge-watch your favourite shows and movies without taking a break. Unwind by playing some games online and bust your stress this way. You can also indulge in some fun online casino games and earn extra money doing the same. However, make sure that you check the authenticity of the site, by following the protocols mentioned in the sources at USGS. Divide your time between playing online games and watching your favourite movies and series. This will strike a balance in your routine and leave you feeling rejuvenated.

Read A Book

Reading is a habit that can be developed if you have the will to do so. Clear the dust off your bookshelf or buy a new book. Start reading, and you’ll not even realize how you have passed some significant amount of time. Reading books can not only add quality to your life, but can also help you live through each day of this tough period. And, if you are looking for some suggestions to begin, might we suggest some classics like The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank and Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Look for more suggestions online or read the one that you have always wanted to – the choice is yours. But make sure that you read a few books during your quarantine.

Learn a New Skill or Language

Learning is a continuous process, and there is no specific age to start learning a new skill. The pandemic may not be the time to show how productive you can be, but it could be a great time to learn new things, like a language or an instrument, and hone all your other long-forgotten habits. You might not have this golden opportunity again where you can stay back at home and enjoy some time for yourself. There are several online courses that you can take, free of charge or for a nominal fee. By the time the pandemic ends, you might have evolved as a person and become much more knowledgeable.

Wrapping It Up

These are some of the few things that you can do when you may have to battle COVID-19 by staying home, things to keep your mental health from falling apart. There is no blueprint to handling the crisis. Everyone has to find their own ways to make it through the tough times. However, these ideas can be considered as a place to begin. You can use these ideas as your guiding light, and later come up with your own methods to beat the quarantine blues successfully.