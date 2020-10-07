From the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls of all kinds will gear up to celebrate Halloween safely at the fan-favorite Zoo Boo Bash, presented by Orlando Health.

This year, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 17-18 and October 24-25.

Zoo Boo Bash is the perfect way for children and families to safely show off those Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat, while enjoying the fun of the Zoo.

The Zoo will have plenty of not-so-scary decorations and activities, including trick-or-treat stations in a designated area to ensure social distancing.

Costumes are encouraged for all guests and face masks or coverings are required for guests over the age of 13—an easy requirement for many costumes!

All activities are included with Zoo admission; annual pass holders should note this is a blackout date. Special discounted event admission for annual pass holders will be $5 per individual named on their valid annual pass card.

For the health and safety of our guests, staff, and animals, and to comply with capacity limits, ALL* visitors must have a dated and timed ticket when visiting the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens and to participate in trick-or-treating during Zoo Boo Bash, presented by Orlando Health.

Guests must take part in trick-or-treating within one hour of their check-in time.

Tickets** are only valid for the date specified.

Last admission into the Zoo will be 2:30 pm and all guests must exit the Zoo by 3:30 pm to allow for cleaning and sanitation.

All guests age 13 and up will be required to wear a face mask or covering in the Zoo. Visitors age 12 and under are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask or covering.

Social distancing of 6 feet or more will be enforced throughout the property.

If you have questions, please contact the Zoo via email.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.



By visiting Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens or participating in one its programs, you are voluntarily assuming all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

*Zoo Boo Bash is an Annual Pass Holder Black Out Date and all visitors must purchase admission to enter the Zoo and take part in this event.

**Tickets are non-refundable. No rain checks. Discounts are not available for tickets purchased online.