Central Florida can stay healthy in spirit, mind and body from the comfort of home

From the YMCA

The YMCA of Central Florida launches its Virtual YMCA Wellness Center to provide free, fitness-streaming platforms and wellness resources to both YMCA members and the general public for the foreseeable future. As facilities have temporarily closed and many Central Florida residents are working from home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Y has been diligently working to build and move resources online to help the community stay connected, active and healthy.

For a list of all virtual resources, visit https://ymcacentralflorida. com/virtualwellness/ .

During this unprecedented time, the Y remains committed to providing the community with valuable resources to stay healthy and active from any location. The Y is actively teaching online classes; creating recipes using ingredients with a long shelf life; providing tips to boost immunity; and hosting livestreams of church services that previously used its family centers to congregate.

The Y’s services to the community are not limited by its facilities. Visit the Y’s community support page for updates on how the Y is helping Central Florida stay strong and how residents can get involved.