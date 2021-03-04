The Jon Cabrera Band takes the stage this Saturday night, March 6, for the City of Apopka’s Saturday Sounds Concert Series.
The City began this series at the beginning of the new year, with concerts every weekend by a range of local solo artists and bands. Every Saturday night from 5pm – 7pm, through May 29, 2021, these family-friendly events will be held at the Apopka Amphitheater located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka.
The Jon Cabrera Band is a tribute to Hip Hop, Pop, and Rock. With the mentality of a jam band and the song selection of a wedding band, the Jon Cabrera Band epitomizes funky and fun. Their unique twist on Top 40 music is the perfect marriage between classic Top 40 Sing-Alongs and feel-good 90’s Hip Hop Grooves.
The Joey & Jenny band is a collaboration of top-notch professional musicians who bring a high-energy variety band that caters to all musical tastes. Joey Julia and Yesenia Ruiz have been performing for decades entertaining audiences from all over the world.
Decades of musicianship have shaped this duo’s ability to perform jazz, rock, country, pop, dance, and top 40. Joey & Jenny are also bilingual artists. Their song list also covers everything from salsa to merengue and bachata as well.
Experience, passion, and versatility are what make this band stand out from the rest.
Greye is a progressive Americana rock band. They’ve captivated thousands via their high octane shows up and down the Atlantic Coast and throughout the Midwest. With a vibe driven by powerhouse classic rock-styled vocalist Hannah Summer.
Cumberland Gap is a Central Florida band playing music from a broad range of styles and periods. From the classics of R&B and country to today’s modern rock, Cumberland Gap will surprise you with the song selection and variety of music with an energy that will make you stomp your feet.
Picnic baskets and coolers are permitted and encouraged, though there will be a limited number of vendors available as well. Seating will be socially-distanced in both the Amphitheater and the lawn area. In the Amphitheater, every other row will be blocked off, with two seats between groups. The lawn area is divided into squares with red lines to indicate where seating is unavailable.
If you would like to be a vendor at one or more of the concerts, please contact Carolyn at events@apopka.net or 407-703-1784.