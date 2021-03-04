From the City of Apopka

The Jon Cabrera Band takes the stage this Saturday night, March 6, for the City of Apopka’s Saturday Sounds Concert Series.

The City began this series at the beginning of the new year, with concerts every weekend by a range of local solo artists and bands. Every Saturday night from 5pm – 7pm, through May 29, 2021, these family-friendly events will be held at the Apopka Amphitheater located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka.