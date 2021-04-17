By Charles Towne

Language is fascinating, isn’t it? Take the word translucent for example, or hyaline; both are Latin in their origin, and they have roughly the same meaning.

When considering the glass frog one will soon notice that this creature has translucent skin, and please don’t ask me why; they just do. Which is quite a fascinating adaptation, if I do say so myself.

The glass frog’s see-through skin – especially that covering the tummy area – gave me some pause as to what purpose it might serve. Perhaps God is just trying to make us think, so think we shall!

Say you have the opportunity to catch and gently hold a glass frog. Hold it – him or her – up and check out it’s tummy. If you are like me, you will be fascinated to note the internal organs doing their thing, or things… whatever that thing may be! Yes, the skin is really see-through! And there you will note the heart – that marvelous organ! – pumping away, propelling blood to all that needs it for survival.

But why? Why is it see-through?!

Is it by accident? Or… could the designer have had a profound purpose?

What if we were built in such a way that God could see our hearts pumping away? Or, what about our thoughts? Yikes! Wouldn’t it be something, even embarrassing, if others could see what we were thinking?!

Imagine: you are talking to the pastor after church and he asks you, “Well, how did you like my sermon?” And with little or no pause you think, “Well pastor, to be honest, as a preacher you would make a better dog catcher!” Or: the newlyweds approach with their new baby and you think, “Nine months? Heck, more like five, if you ask me!” Or: that new family that has the kid with really big ears is there and you think, “Please Lord, shrink the kids ears before he flies away!”

Could create some issues I would say! But then, Papa God already knows our thoughts, doesn’t He?

So what am I saying?

Just this: I think it is better that you can see the glass frog’s heart than mine, you reckon?

Please Papa God, help me to think of the consequences of my words. Help me so that others can see Jesus working in me. Praise you Father! In Jesus’ name I ask it, Amen