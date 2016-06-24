Apopka Then and Now needs your help

Posted Friday, June 24, 2016 12:04 pm

Facebook groups serve a lot of purposes for communities. They can be a sounding board for issues. They can effect change. They can even win or lose elections. And in some cases, these groups can organize community action.

However it is rare when a Facebook Group leaves its keyboards, PC’s and laptops and helps out its community in a more tangible, physical way and helps out in the community. That's what Apopka Then and Now is doing tomorrow.

Gene Knight wrote this on Then and Now's Facebook Group page today:

“I have citizen of Apopka needing a back yard clean up… mainly grass mowed, small trees cut down etc. It’s just too much for one person to get back in shape. I'm looking to see if we can do it. It won't be to bad if we get enough people to help. If you are able to help, please let me know. We will be serving lunch too. It's just one way we would like to help citizens of Apopka in need. I know it's short notice but it is what it is. It will be tomorrow starting at 8am.”

Knight started the group in December of 2015, but since mid-April it has increased its membership from about 500 to over 2,000. This small group, dedicated to the history of Apopka, has transformed into an all-encompassing group covering a diversity of issues.

And now it is going into the community.

“We are doing it because we want to help citizens in Apopka that are in need of help and to get the community involved to help make Apopka a great place to live,” said Knight. “If we can get everyone to help one person that just can't get out and do yard work because of medical reasons or whatever the case may be, it will make a difference . I love getting out and doing what I can do in the community and just seeing people smile and know someone cares. I love helping people.”

Misha Corbett agrees.

“People helping each other is what builds a strong community, said Corbett, one of the administrators at Apopka Then and Now. ”And we want to build a strong community in Apopka.”