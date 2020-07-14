From AAA

Florida gas prices are holding at near 15-week highs. For the 11th consecutive day, motorists have paid an average price of around $2.10 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

“Florida drivers are paying the lowest July gas prices in 16 years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “COVID-19 continues to have a limiting impact on prices at the pump. Gasoline demand remains below pre-pandemic levels. Drivers who are hitting the road are paying 54 cents per gallon less than this time last year.”

Crude oil prices – a key influencer in the direction of gas prices – have been unable to build any solid upward momentum this summer. The price of U.S. crude oil has danced around the $40 per barrel for the past four weeks. The International Energy Agency suggests global demand has rebounded faster than previously thought, but analysts remain cautious about rising cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and what long terms effects that could have on supply and demand.

