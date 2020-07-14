From AAA
Florida gas prices are holding at near 15-week highs. For the 11th consecutive day, motorists have paid an average price of around $2.10 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
“Florida drivers are paying the lowest July gas prices in 16 years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “COVID-19 continues to have a limiting impact on prices at the pump. Gasoline demand remains below pre-pandemic levels. Drivers who are hitting the road are paying 54 cents per gallon less than this time last year.”
Crude oil prices – a key influencer in the direction of gas prices – have been unable to build any solid upward momentum this summer. The price of U.S. crude oil has danced around the $40 per barrel for the past four weeks. The International Energy Agency suggests global demand has rebounded faster than previously thought, but analysts remain cautious about rising cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and what long terms effects that could have on supply and demand.
APOPKA GAS PRICES: Top 10 Best Gas Prices in Apopka
|$1.91
|Sam’s Club
|1500 S Orange Blossom Tr
|Apopka
|$1.99
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|806 Balmy Beach Dr
|Apopka
|$2.02
|RaceTrac
|700 S Orange Blossom Trl
|Apopka
|$2.02
|7-Eleven
|3830 E Semoran Blvd
|Apopka
|$2.02
|7-Eleven
|1495 S Orange Blossom Trl
|Apopka
|$2.03
|BP
|2685 E SEMORAN BLVD
|Apopka
|$2.03
|7-Eleven
|1117 E Semoran Blvd
|Apopka
|$2.04
|RaceTrac
|1102 Hermit Smith Rd
|Apopka
|$2.04
|RaceTrac
|1652 E Semoran Blvd
|Apopka
|$2.05
Cash
|BP
|2115 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|Apopka
REGIONAL GAS PRICES
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.20), Gainesville ($2.15), Tallahassee ($2.15)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.04), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.07), Orlando ($2.07)
|AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Record High
|National
|$2.198
|$2.197
|$2.180
|$2.095
|$2.775
|$4.11 (7/17/2008)
|Florida
|$2.102
|$2.104
|$2.106
|$2.014
|$2.636
|$4.08 (7/17/2008)
|Georgia
|$1.999
|$1.999
|$1.990
|$1.883
|$2.633
|$4.16 (9/15/2008)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.