John Bridges Center in Apopka to be mobile COVID-19 test site this Friday, August 14
From the Orange County Newsroom
Making available free COVID-19 testing continues to be a priority for Orange County residents. The state-run mobile testing site will serve both drive-through and walk-up clients. 500 individuals can be tested daily and 14 healthcare workers will support the site.
WHEN & WHERE
The drive-through test site will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these days & locations only:
- Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Holden Heights Community Center, 1201 20th Street, Orlando
- Friday, August 14, 2020 at John Bridges Community Center, 445 W. 13th Street, Apopka
TESTING
- No appointment needed
- No insurance required
- No symptoms required
- Available to all residents (not just Orange County residents)
- Free testing for 5 years of age and older. Parent/guardian required for those under 18
- Results provided in 3-5 days
- ID required
Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111
QUESTIONS
For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/COVID19 or call 3-1-1- for assistance.