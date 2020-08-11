John Bridges Center in Apopka to be mobile COVID-19 test site this Friday, August 14

Florida division of emergency management Office of the GovernorMaking available free COVID-19 testing continues to be a priority for Orange County residents. The state-run mobile testing site will serve both drive-through and walk-up clients. 500 individuals can be tested daily and 14 healthcare workers will support the site.

WHEN & WHERE

The drive-through test site will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these days & locations only:

  • Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Holden Heights Community Center, 1201 20th Street, Orlando
  • Friday, August 14, 2020 at John Bridges Community Center, 445 W. 13th Street, Apopka

TESTING

  • No appointment needed
  • No insurance required
  • No symptoms required
  • Available to all residents (not just Orange County residents)
  • Free testing for 5 years of age and older. Parent/guardian required for those under 18
  • Results provided in 3-5 days
  • ID required

Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111

QUESTIONS

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/COVID19 or call 3-1-1- for assistance.

