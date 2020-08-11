John Bridges Center in Apopka to be mobile COVID-19 test site this Friday, August 14

From the Orange County Newsroom

Making available free COVID-19 testing continues to be a priority for Orange County residents. The state-run mobile testing site will serve both drive-through and walk-up clients. 500 individuals can be tested daily and 14 healthcare workers will support the site.

WHEN & WHERE

The drive-through test site will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these days & locations only:

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Holden Heights Community Center, 1201 20 th Street, Orlando

Friday, August 14, 2020 at John Bridges Community Center, 445 W. 13th Street, Apopka

TESTING

No appointment needed

No insurance required

No symptoms required

Available to all residents (not just Orange County residents)

Free testing for 5 years of age and older. Parent/guardian required for those under 18

Results provided in 3-5 days

ID required

Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111

QUESTIONS

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/COVID19 or call 3-1-1- for assistance.