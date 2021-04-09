From the City of Apopka
Things are looking up for kids and families in Apopka, with the popular City Splash Pad at Kit Land Nelson Park reopening Saturday, and small group Summer Camp options still available for June and July.
The City Splash Pad at Kit Land Nelson Park
With the heat already sizzling, the Splash Pad’s reopening comes just in time. Filled with an array of super fun super soakers, sprayers and spouts, kids big and small will not want to leave.
The Splash Pad will be available on weekends only from April 10 until May 23, 2021, with hours from 9:30am to 5pm. Then the summer fun kicks in! Summer hours begin May 26 and run through August 8, with hours Tuesdays through Sundays from 9:30am to 5pm. Once school is about to begin, the hours return to weekends only, with August 14 through September 26 being the last hurrah of the Splash Pad season, with hours from 9:30am to 5pm.
The Splash Pad will be closed on Mondays for maintenance/private rentals.
Here’s a little peek at what awaits you:
- Mega Soaker: Large bucket that drops 40 gallons of water at a time.
- Sneaky Soaker: Small splash buckets mounted on tall poles with a water shower head.
- Splash Blasters: Small Water Cannons
- Fun-Guy: Mushroom-shaped sprayer for toddlers
- Fun-Brella: Creates a curtain of water
- Spray Tunnel: Sprays water from a series of ground spouts
The Splash Pad is also available for private rentals from 5 PM to 7 PM (after public hours), or through the summer on Monday’s during the day. Rental rates are as follows:
- Residents: $150 plus tax
- Non-Residents: $200 plus tax
- Non-Profit: $140 (No tax with tax exempt certificate)
The maximum capacity for the Splash Pad is 40 persons. Contact the City of Apopka at 407-703-1742 for more information or to make private rental reservations.
City of Apopka Summer Camps
The City of Apopka is keeping their online registration open until all the spots are filled for their Summer Camps.
This year they have plans for kids to enjoy a wet and wonderful Florida Summer! Whether cooking, playing a game of kickball, or creating a beautiful craft your child is sure to have fun! While they do spend time inside each day, this is an active outdoor-based camp. Personal electronics (including cell phones) are discouraged.
Camp at the Fran Carlton Center
Monday through Friday
June 1 through July 30, 2021
7:30 AM to 5:30 PM
at the Fran Carlton Center (11 N. Forest Avenue, Apopka, FL)
There will be no camp on July 5, 2021 in observance of Independence Day.
For questions please contact Carolyn Ray at CRay@apopka.net.
Camp Ages
Camp is for children currently in 1st – 5th grade (must have completed Kindergarten and entering First grade through Fifth grade in the Fall).
Camp Fee
- Residents: $80 per week ($64 on Week 1 and 6)
- Non-Residents: $100 ($80 on Week 1 and 6)
- No field trips will take place during Summer Camp 2021
Registration
Online ONLY. Registration will begin on April 5, 2021 at 8 AM and will continue until all spots are filled. Online registration ONLY.
Camp at the Billie Dean Community Center at Alonzo Williams Park
Monday through Friday
June 1 to July 30, 2021
7:30 AM to 5:30 PM
Cost: $25
at the Billie Dean Community Center at Alonzo Williams Park (225 M A Board Street, Apopka, FL)
There will be no camp on July 5, 2021 in observance of Independence Day.
Minimum of 5 participants and Maximum of 20 participants.
For questions please contact Carolyn Ray at CRay@apopka.net.
Online Registration Instructions
Please visit the City’s Recreation website to register for camps under the Youth Activities tab.
Login in to your account, new families must create a NEW family profile in CivicRec. Returning families, please use your same family profile from last year & the same account login. After you have logged in or created your family profile, enroll for all the weeks that you need. Payment is required for the first week.
Registration Assistance
For assistance with the online registration process, please call (407) 703-1642
Health and Safety Information
To ensure a safe environment for campers and staff, the City of Apopka will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Florida Department of Children and Families recommendations and regulations, which includes limiting the capacity of our summer camps.
To accommodate social distancing requirements children will be in groups of no more than 10 assigned to a camp counselor. Total camp enrollment will not exceed 60 campers each week. Camp groups will remain separate throughout the day.
Face masks required daily. Staff and campers will be screened with a contact less thermometer before they enter the facility each day.
Staff will disinfect common areas and frequently touched surfaces throughout the day. At the end of each day, staff will deep clean all areas in preparation for the following day.
Additional Information
Lunch will be provided each day by the Orange County lunch program. You may also pack a lunch from home or snack if you choose to. Kona Ice will visit the camp on Mondays, additional fee applies, please send you child with $3-$5 for Kona Ice.
For additional information please call 407-703-1642.