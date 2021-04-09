From the City of Apopka

Things are looking up for kids and families in Apopka, with the popular City Splash Pad at Kit Land Nelson Park reopening Saturday, and small group Summer Camp options still available for June and July.

The City Splash Pad at Kit Land Nelson Park

With the heat already sizzling, the Splash Pad’s reopening comes just in time. Filled with an array of super fun super soakers, sprayers and spouts, kids big and small will not want to leave.

The Splash Pad will be available on weekends only from April 10 until May 23, 2021, with hours from 9:30am to 5pm. Then the summer fun kicks in! Summer hours begin May 26 and run through August 8, with hours Tuesdays through Sundays from 9:30am to 5pm. Once school is about to begin, the hours return to weekends only, with August 14 through September 26 being the last hurrah of the Splash Pad season, with hours from 9:30am to 5pm.

The Splash Pad will be closed on Mondays for maintenance/private rentals.

Here’s a little peek at what awaits you:

Mega Soaker: Large bucket that drops 40 gallons of water at a time.

Sneaky Soaker: Small splash buckets mounted on tall poles with a water shower head.

Splash Blasters: Small Water Cannons

Fun-Guy: Mushroom-shaped sprayer for toddlers

Fun-Brella: Creates a curtain of water

Spray Tunnel: Sprays water from a series of ground spouts

The Splash Pad is also available for private rentals from 5 PM to 7 PM (after public hours), or through the summer on Monday’s during the day. Rental rates are as follows: Residents: $150 plus tax

Non-Residents: $200 plus tax

Non-Profit: $140 (No tax with tax exempt certificate) The maximum capacity for the Splash Pad is 40 persons. Contact the City of Apopka at 407-703-1742 for more information or to make private rental reservations. City of Apopka Summer Camps