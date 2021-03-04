By Hillary Walker

Every modern gambler is faced with a real problem when choosing a slot machine for gameplay. There is a large collection of slots from various providers. It is no wonder that you can get confused when checking the endless list of games. For you not to puzzle out, we have compiled a list of the best slot games that are really worth playing in 2021.

#1 – Starburst

This slot was created by NetEnt, one of the true leaders of the iGaming sector. Although not new, the game is still enjoying high popularity among a large audience of gamblers. Starburst contains 5 reels and 20 pay lines for betting. Its RTP is above the 96% rate. An outstanding feature of the game is the expanding Wilds that occupy the entire surface of the reel. On top of that, the rotation of the reel is blocked, which further increases the chances of forming winning combinations. So if you are looking for a place where to play best slots, then you can safely lead to an online casino with Starburst in its portfolio.

#2 – Age of Asgard

This slot was developed by Yggdrasil, one of the greatest online casino game developers. The slot contains a large playing field with multiple reels and 50 bet lines. The game has a whole pack of features. However, it is the large built-in jackpot that is the true highlight of this game.

#3 – Planet of the Apes

This is one of the latest releases from NetEnt, which impresses not only with its high-quality visuals taken from the popular movie but also with its winning potential. The RTP of this slot machine is close to 97%. The gaming machine contains five reels and twenty lines for bets. Apart from special symbols and free spins, Planet of the Apes treats its players with a themed bonus round.

#4 – Wild Toro

This hit from ELK was introduced in 2016. Despite the mid-level volatility, this slot contains great symbols that make combos with high payout rates. Wild Toro comes with 5 reels, accepts up to 100 coins per spin, and contains special symbols, including re-spin features. The maximum payout in the game can sometimes reach up to x2250 bets.

#5 – 1429 Uncharted

Over the past few years, Thunderkick Studio has made a big breakthrough, standing on a par with such giants of the industry as Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, Play’N Go, etc. This is evidenced by their 1429 Uncharted product, a quality slot machine that almost everyone knows about. One of the delightful features of the slot is its extremely high RTP of 98.6%. In addition, players can get up to 50 free spins. If you add the average volatility to this formula, you get an almost perfect slot that everyone should play.

How to Make Your Gambling Session a Success?

In case you decide to pick a different game, then there are several important aspects that you should keep an eye on:

Theoretical Return (RTP);

Volatility;

Bonus features.

Those who like to play in online casinos should not forget about the entertainment aspect of gambling. Focusing only on making money, gamblers quickly become disillusioned with the whole process. So you should always find a balance.