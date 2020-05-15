Owner Marty Sheegog recently received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Because of the loan, Sheegog is able to keep all of his employees working. To keep homeowners and roofing crews safe, the company has downsized the amount of jobs completed per week while also using smaller teams in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines by the CDC. As a result, this frees up additional labor for the pro-bono work.

“The rainy season is here and hurricane season is knocking at our door. There are a lot of families that need critical roof repairs but are unable to do so due to the downturn in the economy,” said Marty Sheegog. “This way of giving back to the community really fits with the way we like to do business” he added.

To qualify for the free roof repair, homeowners must visit the roofing contractor’s website and complete an application. If they are among the first 25 applicants to qualify for a free repair, they will be contacted by a team member from Sheegog Contracting to schedule the repair work.

Sheegog Contracting is a highly rated, fully licensed and insured roofing contractor located in Central Florida. Their team is made up of local homeowners and they specialize in residential roof repair, roof replacement, and roof installation. For more information, please call 407-637-5339 or visit their website at www.sheegongcontracting.com.