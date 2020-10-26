By Kiley Morrow

More often than not, our homes become an amalgamation of our past design choices and style needs. Although the memories of those times and things can be wonderful to look through, and it can make a house feel more like home, most homeowners eventually start to crave a place with one consistent style. If you’re among these and want a home that you can feel proud to show off, here are the top ways you can redecorate your home and be a little innovative with style and color.

Work From The Top Down

An excellent tip for anyone who’s lost in style and wants to redesign their home is to work from the top down. Look at ceiling fans and lights that you like, consider if you wish for molding in your home to frame your rooms. And from there, look at furniture and art that matches the style of lights you picked out. This thought pattern is a great way to create a cohesive and beautiful style that will work with anything you buy.

Build Around One Piece

Like working from the top down, this design stategy requires you to build off just a little information. Is there any item in your life that you feel is precisely what you want in decor? Maybe you have a 1950s inspired fridge that you love, or possibly you have a painting that inspires you emotionally. Look at these examples and build out your home decor from there. A 1950s inspired fridge could mean you go for a vintage look, and whatever painting you love could inspire color and shape choices in your furniture. This process may feel like an unorthodox approach initially, but it’s the best way to pick decor when you’re lost.

Pick A Year

Suppose you’re lost when thinking about what year makes you happy. Maybe you love the Modern styles of 1968, or you can’t let go of the 1990s yet. Create a style inspired by magazines and catalogs of whatever year comes to mind. The better option would be to buy vintage records to help inspire you since a physical copy may push you further, but you can also find pictures of nearly every era online. Dig around on sites that have proof of when a photo was taken – although Pinterest is excellent for general inspiration, it’s not always a good source of information.

Think About What You Like To See

When you get up in the morning and head into your living room, what do you want to see? What type of room would make you relaxed and happy when you come home from a long day at work? Think seriously about these answers, and go for choices that will inspire happiness and excitement in you. Although it’s easy to think you need to build your decor around what’s popular in the current time, that doesn’t have to be all you do. Give yourself the chance to create something unique to you, and dig deep into that. If you’re not sure what makes you happy, there are sites you can browse for that!

Surf Sites Like Pinterest

If you’re still unsure what style excites you, surf around on sites like Pinterest and Instagram. These are filled to the brim with aesthetically appealing rooms and homes that make anyone’s perception of their own feel like a hovel. Search for looks that inspire you, and take pieces from them to create a space all your own. If you love the large plants in some pictures but hate the minimalist style, you can combine those plants with the cottage look you love to make an even more homey feeling space. Don’t get embarrassed if your style isn’t what’s mainstream or popular anymore; go for what makes you happy as you’re going to see it more than anyone else.

Think About What Makes You Feel Comfortable

Don’t just think about shape and color; consider texture as well. Look at what fabrics feel good and what sofas and chairs are comfortable to sit in. Create a space for comfort among whatever style inspires you. This idea could mean you get a velvet couch because the texture has always made you happy or that you get a shaggy rug that breaks up your floor and makes you smile. Surround yourself with textures and furniture that make you want to enjoy a room and get lost in it rather than just getting something because it looks nice.

Ask Friends And Family

If you’re still not sure what kind of decor to pick for your home, and you know that your friends and family know you well, it may be a good idea to ask them what style they think of when they think of you. You don’t have to drill them for specifics, but when not considering your current decor, what kind of interior design comes to mind when talking to you? You can set this up as a poll on Twitter or Instagram and ask around until you find a good idea of how you’re viewed. When they point out the style, you don’t have to choose it if you don’t like it. This plan might be the right reference point to know what you want.

What you need to focus on, more than anything else, is what makes you happy. What kind of home or room would inspire you to start your day? Where could you see yourself cutting loose and enjoying being home after a long day of work? Give yourself the chance to explore styles and designs and reevaluate what you like about each of them. If you still end up with an eclectic style, that’s okay! Work for what makes you happy, not what you think other people will want or expect to see.