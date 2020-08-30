Hulu has something for everyone, from current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies.
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in September 2020:
September 1
- Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4
- Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh
- 50 First Dates
- Absolute Power
- Aeon Flux
- American Dragons
- An American Haunting
- Any Given Sunday
- Anywhere but Here
- Back to School
- Bad Girls from Mars
- The Bank Job
- Because I Said So
- The Birdcage
- Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
- Call Me
- Carrington
- The Cold Light Of Day
- Cool Blue
- Criminal Law
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- De-Lovely
- Demolition Man
- Desperate Hours
- Deuces Wild
- Employee of the Month
- The End of Violence
- Evil Dead II
- Extreme Justice
- The Festival
- Hanoi Hilton
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
- Hoosiers
- The House on Carroll Street
- I Feel Pretty
- The Impossible
- Invasion U.S.A.
- Jessabelle
- Julia
- The Last Boy Scout
- The Last House on the Left
- The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
- Love Is All There Is
- Mad Money
- Man of La Mancha
- The Mechanic
- Mississippi Burning
- Mr. North
- Music Within
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Notorious
- The Omen
- Outbreak
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
- Pieces of April
- Practical Magic
- Rambo
- Reasonable Doubt
- Religulous
- Slow Burn
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Stargate
- The Terminator
- Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
- This World, Then the Fireworks
- Top Gun
- Trolls World Tour
- Turkey Bowl
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
- The Weight of Water
- Wanted
- The Woods
September 2
- Hell on the Border
September 3
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
September 6
- Awoken
September 7
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A
September 8
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere
- Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere
September 9
- Woke: Complete Season 1
September 10
- Prisoners
September 11
- My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (dubbed)
September 16
- Archer: Season 11 Premiere
September 17
- The Good Shepherd
September 18
- Pen15: Complete Season 2
- Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special
- Babyteeth
- The Fight
- Gemini Man
- StarDog and TurboCat
September 20
- The Haunted
September 21
- The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special
September 22
- Filthy Rich: Series Premiere
- The Addams Family
September 23
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special
- If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5
September 24
- Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
September 25
- Judy
September 26
- The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere
September 28
- Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere
- Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere
- Fargo: Season 4 Premiere
- The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere
September 29
- Inherit the Viper
- Trauma Center
September 30
- Southbound