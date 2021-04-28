From the Federal Trade Commission

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently released a warning that scammers are utilizing a new scam, sending bogus COVID vaccine surveys via texts and emails. This is a simple ploy to steal your money and/or identity.

People who receive the message are asked to complete a limited-time survey about the different vaccines and once completed, will receive a gift but are asked to pay shipping fees. This is a scam! Legitimate surveys do NOT ask for credit/debit cards or banking information.

Scam Safety Tips: