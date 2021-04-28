From the Federal Trade Commission
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently released a warning that scammers are utilizing a new scam, sending bogus COVID vaccine surveys via texts and emails. This is a simple ploy to steal your money and/or identity.
People who receive the message are asked to complete a limited-time survey about the different vaccines and once completed, will receive a gift but are asked to pay shipping fees. This is a scam! Legitimate surveys do NOT ask for credit/debit cards or banking information.
Scam Safety Tips:
- If you receive an email or text you are unsure about, never click on any links and/or attachments.
- Never call the phone number provided in the communication. If you want to contact the company, find their correct phone number online and call them directly.
- Never give out personal information, credit/debit card, and banking information to any company/person that calls unexpectedly.
- If you believe you have received a scam email/text, you can report it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.