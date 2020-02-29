One of the first interactive rules we teach our very young children (besides “share”) is “say thank you.” Our hope is that the perfunctory phrase evolves into a meaningful expression of appreciation.

Elissa and I volunteered to distribute shirts to smiling Disney runners participating in 5K, 10K and/or half-marathon races. Many of the runners receiving the shirts said, “thank you for volunteering,” and the ESPN Disney staff said “thank you” as we walked out of the building at the end of our shift.