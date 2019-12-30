From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson
The final show of the 2019 year on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson will reflect on this past year’s successes, failures and where do we go from here. The “Dynamic Duo” welcomes the WOKB 1680 AM, Let’s Talk Nation audience to join them on-air to briefly share their 2019 reflections and hope for the future.
In the year of 2019, the country lost true trailblazers U. S. Congressmen John Conyers and Elijah Cummings. In 2019 our hearts were heavy yet again during acts of domestic terrorism when a disgruntled employee killed 12 colleagues in Virginia Beach, 22 killed and 24 wounded in El Paso Texas rampage and yet more violence as 9 people lost their lives and 27 more were wounded when a gunman opened fire in Dayton, Ohio and yesterday’s shooting in a church in White Settlement Texas leaving 2 people dead.
Entering into 2020, Jackson & Love are optimistic and excited about the future and encourages everyone to hold your heads up with your back straight and foot pressed on the gas. Write your goals down on paper and focus on what you can do to accomplish them. Economic prosperity, safer neighborhoods, better jobs, better education, better housing and more. Let’s Talk About It, but more importantly, in 2020, Let us not be afraid of succeeding together!
Hosts Rod Love and Greg Jackson are well-known figures in Apopka. Love is a local businessman, was the co-chair of the Apopka Task Force against Violence, and was formerly the Orange County District 2 Commissioner. Jackson is a local attorney that ran for the Florida Legislature in 2016 for District 45, which includes a part of Apopka.
Let’s Talk About It describes itself as a show in search of results-oriented solutions. It tackles important subjects such as crime in urban communities, jobs, business growth, relationship with the police, transitioning from a mom and pop proprietorship to mom and pop incorporation and a whole lot of other action initiatives that affect the quality of life of individuals and families are the major focus. Its goal is to develop an understanding of the everyday needs and issues of people and assist in empowering them with the necessary information or motivation towards addressing such needs, all with the support of professionals or experts who will be the show’s guests.
Let’s Talk About It has an interactive style of information sharing that is both entertaining and educational. It acts as a vehicle for civic and faith-based organizations, small businesses and everyday citizens to be able to work together to foster a progressive development of communities’ interactivity with one another.
