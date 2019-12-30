The final show of the 2019 year on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson will reflect on this past year’s successes, failures and where do we go from here. The “Dynamic Duo” welcomes the WOKB 1680 AM, Let’s Talk Nation audience to join them on-air to briefly share their 2019 reflections and hope for the future.

In the year of 2019, the country lost true trailblazers U. S. Congressmen John Conyers and Elijah Cummings. In 2019 our hearts were heavy yet again during acts of domestic terrorism when a disgruntled employee killed 12 colleagues in Virginia Beach, 22 killed and 24 wounded in El Paso Texas rampage and yet more violence as 9 people lost their lives and 27 more were wounded when a gunman opened fire in Dayton, Ohio and yesterday’s shooting in a church in White Settlement Texas leaving 2 people dead.

Entering into 2020, Jackson & Love are optimistic and excited about the future and encourages everyone to hold your heads up with your back straight and foot pressed on the gas. Write your goals down on paper and focus on what you can do to accomplish them. Economic prosperity, safer neighborhoods, better jobs, better education, better housing and more. Let’s Talk About It, but more importantly, in 2020, Let us not be afraid of succeeding together!

Hear what “Nicole Knows” as we get ready to ring in the new year with two of the most influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!

