The Orange County Supervisor of Elections (OCSE) mission is to Ensure the integrity of the electoral process, enhance public confidence, and encourage citizen participation. The team has been working hard to make that mission happen, and Primary Day, August 18, 2020, is here – a great lead up to, and live practice run for the November presidential election.

VOTE BY MAIL RETURNS

According to the OCSE website, the total Vote By Mail returns as of August 17, 2020 is 105,615 ballots, netting the following for each major party:

DEMOCRAT: 62,920 ballots returned by mail

REPUBLICAN: 25,687 ballots returned by mail

OTHER: 17,008 ballots returned by mail

REGISTERED VOTERS BY PARTY

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

The OCSE has been putting extra COVID-19 safety measures in place for those who will be voting in person including all early voting sites and polling places will have:

Plexiglass shields at check-in stations

Hand sanitizer

Wipes

Disinfectant spray

With these supplies, poll workers will regularly sanitize the check-in area, voting booths, ExpressVote, and tabulator.

OCSE encourages voters to bring your own protective supplies (mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, etc.) and bring your own blue or black pen to mark your ballot.

Poll workers will mark 6-foot intervals outside and inside the early voting sites and polling places to help maintain social distancing. Voting booths will be spread out, and all have plastic screens around 3 of the 4 sides of the tabletop.

Pens will be at the check-in stations to be handed to you if you do not have your own pen. If you take a pen, you will be asked to return it to a box at the tabulator so it can be sanitized before being given to the next voter. Tissue will be available at the check-in stations for you to handle the stylus to sign the check-in tablet, or the pen to mark your ballot.

OCSE wants to ensure that all voters and poll workers feel safe during this election. If you have any questions you can contact them here.

HELPFUL LINKS FOR VOTING

To give you quick access in double checking your voter registration status, reviewing the ballot before arriving, locating your polling place, or if you have special needs, check out these links below:

Check My Info

What’s On My Ballot

Find My Polling Place

Voters With Special Needs

APOPKA VOTING LOCATIONS

If you know your precinct number, you can easily locate your polling place here. All voting locations are open 7am – 7pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020:

PRECINCT # – ADDRESS

209S02 – WORD OF LIFE CHURCH, 1853 VICK RD

210S01 – CHRIST SANCTIFIED CHURCH, 5717 N PINE HILLS RD

224S01 – CLARCONA HORSEMANS PARK, 3535 DAMON RD

225S01 – JOHN H BRIDGES COMMUNITY CENTER, 445 W 13TH ST

226S01 – APOPKA COMMUNITY CENTER, 519 S CENTRAL AVE

227S01 – TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1022 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

228S01 – APOPKA CALVARY NAZARENE CHURCH, 750 ROGER WILLIAMS RD

229S01 – APOPKA CALVARY NAZARENE CHURCH, 750 ROGER WILLIAMS RD

230S01 – 1ST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 201 S PARK AVE

231S01 – 1ST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 201 S PARK AVE

232S01 – APOPKA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 311 VICK RD

233S02 – WORD OF LIFE CHURCH, 1853 VICK RD

234S02 – ORANGE COUNTY APOPKA SERVICE CENTER, 1111 ROCK SPRINGS RD

236S02 – VICTORY CHURCH WORLD OUTREACH CENTER, 4490 ROCK SPRINGS RD

237S02 – NORTHWEST RECREATION COMPLEX ADMIN OFFICE, 3710 JASON DWELLEY PKWY

238S02 – NOCIA, 4253 W PONKAN RD

240A01 – DAYSPRING COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2434 OLD DIXIE HWY

240B01 – DAYSPRING COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2434 OLD DIXIE HWY

240B02 – DAYSPRING COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2434 OLD DIXIE HWY