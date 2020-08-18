The Orange County Supervisor of Elections (OCSE) mission is to Ensure the integrity of the electoral process, enhance public confidence, and encourage citizen participation. The team has been working hard to make that mission happen, and Primary Day, August 18, 2020, is here – a great lead up to, and live practice run for the November presidential election.
VOTE BY MAIL RETURNS
According to the OCSE website, the total Vote By Mail returns as of August 17, 2020 is 105,615 ballots, netting the following for each major party:
DEMOCRAT: 62,920 ballots returned by mail
REPUBLICAN: 25,687 ballots returned by mail
OTHER: 17,008 ballots returned by mail
REGISTERED VOTERS BY PARTY
COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES
The OCSE has been putting extra COVID-19 safety measures in place for those who will be voting in person including all early voting sites and polling places will have:
- Plexiglass shields at check-in stations
- Hand sanitizer
- Wipes
- Disinfectant spray
With these supplies, poll workers will regularly sanitize the check-in area, voting booths, ExpressVote, and tabulator.
OCSE encourages voters to bring your own protective supplies (mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, etc.) and bring your own blue or black pen to mark your ballot.
Poll workers will mark 6-foot intervals outside and inside the early voting sites and polling places to help maintain social distancing. Voting booths will be spread out, and all have plastic screens around 3 of the 4 sides of the tabletop.
Pens will be at the check-in stations to be handed to you if you do not have your own pen. If you take a pen, you will be asked to return it to a box at the tabulator so it can be sanitized before being given to the next voter. Tissue will be available at the check-in stations for you to handle the stylus to sign the check-in tablet, or the pen to mark your ballot.
OCSE wants to ensure that all voters and poll workers feel safe during this election. If you have any questions you can contact them here.
HELPFUL LINKS FOR VOTING
To give you quick access in double checking your voter registration status, reviewing the ballot before arriving, locating your polling place, or if you have special needs, check out these links below:
APOPKA VOTING LOCATIONS
If you know your precinct number, you can easily locate your polling place here. All voting locations are open 7am – 7pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020:
PRECINCT # – ADDRESS
209S02 – WORD OF LIFE CHURCH, 1853 VICK RD
210S01 – CHRIST SANCTIFIED CHURCH, 5717 N PINE HILLS RD
224S01 – CLARCONA HORSEMANS PARK, 3535 DAMON RD
225S01 – JOHN H BRIDGES COMMUNITY CENTER, 445 W 13TH ST
226S01 – APOPKA COMMUNITY CENTER, 519 S CENTRAL AVE
227S01 – TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1022 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
228S01 – APOPKA CALVARY NAZARENE CHURCH, 750 ROGER WILLIAMS RD
229S01 – APOPKA CALVARY NAZARENE CHURCH, 750 ROGER WILLIAMS RD
230S01 – 1ST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 201 S PARK AVE
231S01 – 1ST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 201 S PARK AVE
232S01 – APOPKA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 311 VICK RD
233S02 – WORD OF LIFE CHURCH, 1853 VICK RD
234S02 – ORANGE COUNTY APOPKA SERVICE CENTER, 1111 ROCK SPRINGS RD
236S02 – VICTORY CHURCH WORLD OUTREACH CENTER, 4490 ROCK SPRINGS RD
237S02 – NORTHWEST RECREATION COMPLEX ADMIN OFFICE, 3710 JASON DWELLEY PKWY
238S02 – NOCIA, 4253 W PONKAN RD
240A01 – DAYSPRING COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2434 OLD DIXIE HWY
240B01 – DAYSPRING COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2434 OLD DIXIE HWY
240B02 – DAYSPRING COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2434 OLD DIXIE HWY