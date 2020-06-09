Following the Action on the Go

There’s no doubt that sports betting is about to make a welcome return after an inauspicious start to 2020. Sports fans across the United States are eager to cash in on the action from the field of play, and thanks to mobile sports betting apps – that’s all possible. It’s important to know how to pick the right app for your device.

Of course, with sports betting one must lay down the ground rules. Not all sports betting apps are created equal – that much we can all agree on. Some fly-by-night schemes simply don’t live up to their namesake. Regulation is essential. Without it, there is no recourse when personal information is intercepted by bad actors, and there is no guarantee that winnings will be paid.

Picking Winners Begins with the Right Sports Betting App

The leading sports betting apps have nothing to hide, and everything to show for their efforts. The 888sport bet app is one such example of a leading New Jersey bookmaker being a leading playmaker in the Garden State. With a powerful sport betting app for legal-age players – that’s 21+, anyone physically present in New Jersey who meets the requirements is able to place a bet on sports.

Currently, 888sport features a vast array of sports fixtures including UFC/MMA, Bundesliga, La Liga, soccer, tennis, baseball, NFL, hockey, NCAAB, basketball, cycling, and golf. With more sports opening up in Q2 2020, players can expect a much bigger variety of games and events to bet on. Picking an event is a breeze; players simply select a match, choose a side/player, click how much to bet, place the bet, and wait for the results.

How to Read Odds in Mobile Sports Betting?

In a standard soccer game, odds are presented in an easy-to-read format for players. Naturally, just 2 teams are competing, and there are 3 potential outcomes. These include a win for Team A, a win for Team B, or a Tie. All three odds will be presented alongside one another.

Let’s take a Bundesliga soccer match as an example: Frankfurt versus Mainz 05 à+102; +250; +255. This simply means that a player needs to bet $100 to receive $102 on a Frankfurt win, a Tie result pays $250 on $100 bet, and a win from Mainz 05 pays $255 for a $100 bet.

Making Dollars & Cents of your Sports Betting Pastime

It’s pretty easy to tell which team is the favorite and which team is the underdog. The odds associated with the smallest payout for $100 indicates who the favorite is. In this case, it’s Frankfurt at +102. The underdog is Mainz 05 at +255. It’s just as likely that you will see negative numbers associated with teams that are playing.

Consider RB Leipzig versus SC Paderborn à -835; +800; +1500. In this case, you would have to bet $835 to win $100 on the favorite RB Leipzig. An unlikely draw would pay $800 for every $100 bet, and a win for the underdog (facing relegation) SC Paderborn would pay $1500 for every $100 bet.

Simply download the app, claim your welcome bonus, fund your account, place your bets, and collect your winnings. That’s pretty much all there is to mobile sports betting in New Jersey!