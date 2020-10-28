From Pet Supermarket

Pet Supermarket’s annual “Thanks for Giving” pet food drive benefiting local animal rescues and shelters will take place November 1-30, 2020. All store locations of the premium pet supply retailer will be participating in the month-long campaign, returning for its fourth consecutive year. The $5 “Feed-a-Pet” promotion, sponsored by Lovibles® and Barker’s Complete®, provides customers with the opportunity to help donate pre-purchased cans of cat and dog food to the local animal shelters and rescues that partner with Pet Supermarket stores.

Thousands of animals living at the shelters and rescues will benefit from the signature “Feed-a-Pet” promotion. This year, Pet Supermarket’s goal is to donate 125,000 large cans of pet food to the animal rescues and shelters in Pet Supermarket communities.

“We look forward to working with our generous customers to help animals in need this holiday season,” said Director of Marketing for Pet Supermarket Aileen Bilyeu. “During these trying times in particular, our local shelters and the homeless animals need our communities to come together to show their support. We, at Pet Supermarket, want to thank you in advance for giving this November.”

For more information about Pet Supermarket and the “Thanks for Giving” pet food drive, please visit www.petsupermarket.com.

Pet Supermarket is a one-stop pet shop for customers, offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services sold by trained professional staff who provide knowledgeable and friendly advice, enhancing the overall customer experience. Their stores and website provide pet parents with the convenience to shop locally in a community-oriented and caring environment, delivered by employees who develop lasting connections with their customers. To learn more about Pet Supermarket, please visit https://www. petsupermarket.com.