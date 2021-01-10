Opinion | Faith & Inspiration

By Charles Towne

I wish you could have known her when she was well.

When we first met… even then she was showing signs of sickness… though all we were aware of was her loveliness, her great and intense beauty.

Beauty? You wonder.

I should say so!

Such a lovely lady. But then, slowly at first, after so much goodness, signs of an illness… a malignancy if you will… an internal rot began to appear, and it seemed as though it’s cruel intent was to devour her, soul and spirit.

There are always small-minded souls that seem to purposely set out to destroy that which they do not understand; individuals that are jealous of those that possess goodness, the potential for greatness, and yes, that beauty I spoke of earlier. And those qualities were hers in abundance.

From the very beginning of her illness, there were some that were blinded by their ignorance and greed, but they were always outnumbered by those that loved her, and were sworn to protect and care for her.

Over time, as her sickness became more pronounced, she was placed on life support with a “do not resuscitate” order in her file.

For those that knew her well, and recognized her incredible potential, those able to look beyond her illness, and see her potential for goodness as well as an extraordinary purity – that is all they saw.

It is not too late, she is still breathing… though each breath is labored… almost a death rattle… or so it seems.

But she is still alive, and there are those many, so very many, that pray for her complete recovery.

There are those other few though, those unfaithful few, that gather like so many carrion eaters, waiting to strip the flesh from that which they have sworn to protect. And now that she is ill, they shake their fists at her, hoping for the worse as they declare, “Ah, at last, she has outlived her usefulness!” Instead of seeking a cure, they have declared her illness “terminal”, and that damnable “do not resuscitate order” is being flaunted as her dissenters declare death as the solution.

But…

She is still breathing…

Still alive…

And there are those many, so very many, that love her yet.

May our God, in His infinite wisdom and mercy, protect and preserve her now. God bless America!

For those that wonder, I have written this article, not about my sweet wife who is in a nursing home suffering the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease, but as an allegory in response to the recent rioting in our cities, and the shameful invasion of our Capitol’s senate building. Every citizen has cause to wonder, and ask, what is happening to our great country, and what can reasonable minds do to heal the wounds before it is too late?

Dear God, help us, for if there were ever a time when we needed your help and guidance, it is now. Give our leaders wisdom, that they may set aside any pettiness and make us, not as we were, but better than ever before. Let us walk not divided, but with singleness of mind and purpose. In Jesus’ holy name we ask it, Amen