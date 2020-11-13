From the Orange County Newsroom

Addiction typically comes to the attention of the public because of tragic events, not inspiring stories of recovery and resilience, but this Hope-a-Thon hopes to change that.

The first annual End Dependence Day Hope-a-Thon will feature 24 hours of inspiring stories told by people from all lifestyles that are in remission from addiction. Individuals and families will share their own stories of hope and redemption. Musical guests, celebrities, sports figures, influencers, and talented participants from all over the county will join the broadcast.

Funds raised by The Hope-a-Thon will benefit local charities that support recovery. Featured charities include; One Heart for Women and Children, the Zebra Coalition, Peer Support Space, Florida Recovery Schools of Central Florida, Marketing 4 Warriors, Volusia Recovery Alliance, Recovery Connections of Central Florida, and the Now Matters More Foundation.

The N.O.W. Matters More Foundation and other volunteers from agencies across Central Florida associated with the Orange County Drug-Free Coalition will be hosting this event on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12 a.m. until 12 a.m. Sunday November 15.

How to watch

Orange TV will broadcast the Hope-a-Thon. Viewing options include Channel 488 on Spectrum, Channel 9 on Comcast, 1081 CenturyLink Prism TV, WSWF Channel 10.2 (over the air), stream live at www.ocfl.net/orangetv and you can view via the Orange TV app on ROKU in the Education category.

To learn more about the Hope-a-Thon, please visit: https://thehopeathon.com/

