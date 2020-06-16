Positive case rate equates to 5.9% – two weeks ago, the positive rate was 2.8%

From the Orange County Newsroom

COVID-19 NUMBERS CLIMBING

Orange County has a total of 3,282 positive cases and there have been 47 resident deaths. In just the past two weeks, the County has had 1,197 positive cases.

Some alarming statistics:

Yesterday, 186 confirmed positive cases were reported. That is the highest one-day increase of cases since the pandemic began in March.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County received 2,951 test results yesterday and that positive rate equated to 5.9%. Two weeks ago, the positive rate was 2.8%.

The average age of COVID positive cases in Orange County is now 35 to 38 years old. So, while the case numbers are increasing, the age demographic is dropping.

In the past five days, Orange County has seen triple digits in positive COVID-19 cases each day.

Responding to this upward trend in COVID cases, Orange County Mayor Demings spoke with health care leaders today to discuss a possible plan of action. The County will continue to stress the importance of face masks and social distancing to residents. The County may explore the possibility of mandating masks for all people at certain types of businesses.

ORANGE CARES

Orange County’s team has streamlined the Orange CARES for Residents Program application process to require fewer documents. In addition, residents who have approved applications will receive direct payment.

More than 15,000 applications were submitted this morning.

The next application will open Monday, June 22 at 8 a.m. and there will be a 10,000 user capacity. Visit www.ocfl.net/OrangeCARES for more information.

TESTING

COVID-19 testing continues to be critical. Orange County Health Services is offering free testing this week at Barnett Park. Appointments can be made directly at www.ocfl.net/BarnettPark. Residents will receive free face masks and hand sanitizers after an appointment. For a list of various testing options, visit www.ocfl.net/covid19