Top 35 public library system worldwide in total digital circulation for the year

The Orange County Library System announced that they achieved a record-breaking one million digital book checkouts in 2019. This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library lending of ebooks and audiobooks along with the creative ways the library has served its community with digital services. Orange County Library System is one of 73 systems around the world – including standalone libraries and consortia – that surpassed one million checkouts through Rakuten OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform and its award-winning app Libby (complete list here ).

“It’s a thrill to hear that Orange County Library System has exceeded a million checkouts this year,” said Library Director/CEO Mary Anne Hodel. “It’s a signal to us that not only do our customers appreciate reading and great literature but that they also appreciate the services we use to provide them with access to the best ebooks possible.”

Orange County Library System has been providing readers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years. Reader interest and usage has grown every year, reflecting popular trends and interests both locally and across the country. In 2019, the highest-circulating title across both formats that Orange County Library System readers borrowed through OverDrive was Becoming by Michelle Obama. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, fantasy and children/young adult.

The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Orange County Library System’s digital collection in 2019:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. The Reckoning by John Grisham

4. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Orange County Library System’s digital collection in 2019:

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

4. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

5. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s and one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 , Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the popular digital collections of libraries. Readers may browse the library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card.

Readers in Orange County just need a valid library card to access digital books from Orange County Library System’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™, and Windows®. With Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” devices and apps [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

Visit https://ocls.overdrive.com/ or download the Libby app to get started and borrow ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.

The Orange County Library System is a public library system located in Orange County, Florida that adds to the quality of life in the community it serves by creating a learning environment and experiences that foster personal growth and development. For more information, visit ocls.info.