From the Orange County Clerk of Court Newsroom

The Orange County Clerk’s Office is now expanding limited access to more Clerk services.

In order to limit capacity in lobbies, appointments can now be scheduled for the following services and locations starting on Monday, June 1, 2020:

Marriage License & Ceremonies – Downtown Courthouse, Winter Park, Apopka, Ocoee

– Downtown Courthouse, Winter Park, Apopka, Ocoee Passport Applications – Downtown Courthouse, Winter Park, Apopka, Ocoee

Downtown Courthouse, Winter Park, Apopka, Ocoee Self Help Center Virtual Attorney Appointments – Downtown Courthouse

Customers can walk in to complete a marriage license and passport application. To limit capacity and adhere to social distancing guidelines, only the applicants will be allowed to enter the facility (no additional guests).

Ceremony rooms will not be utilized at this time. If applying for a marriage license, applicants must complete the eMarriage application prior to their appointment. The application can be filled out here .

For the downtown Self Help Center, customers will be able to schedule appointments here to receive advice and low-cost attorney consultations for all Family Law, Small Claims, and Residential Landlord/Tenant case types using video teleconferencing.

“My office is going to great lengths to protect our customers and our staff. Appointments are a great way to limit capacity while offering more services,” said Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell.

Anyone entering the courthouse or any Clerk of Court location will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Temperature checks will be conducted on everyone before entering, and everyone is asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet.

To better protect the health of everyone, the Clerk’s Office recommends customers do business with us online where possible as many of our services are available anytime and anywhere from our website.