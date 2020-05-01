From Orange County Clerk of Court

In an effort to allow more access to services, the Orange County Clerk of Courts is reopening several branch offices starting Monday, May 4, 2020 so that customers can obtain marriage licenses.

The Clerk’s Office will begin offering marriage licenses by appointment only at our Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Park and downtown Orlando courthouse locations. Applicants must complete the eMarriage application prior to their appointment. The application can be filled out from our website by clicking here. After completing the eMarriage application, customers have 60 days to complete the process in person at one of our offices listed above.

For now, this is the only service that will be available at these locations. Marriage ceremonies remain suspended until further notice. The Clerk’s Office Goldenrod branch and the Self-Help Centers also remain closed until further notice.

“I’ve been making sure that my office is going through great lengths to protect our customers and our staff. Appointments are a great way to make sure customers and our employees have minimum-contact while starting to offer more services,” said Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell.

The Clerk’s Office is using this time during COVID-19 as an opportunity to pilot new practices in customer and staffing interactions. We will use this single service offering as an opportunity to learn and tweak our practices before opening additional services.

The Orange County Courthouse continues to be open but with limited public access for essential hearings only and persons seeking restraining orders. The Clerk’s Office continues to support the essential functions of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court. For more details about court cancellations and scheduling, contact the Ninth Judicial Circuit or go to their website.

Customers can always make payments, view and order court records, file cases, and order packets and forms from our website at www.myorangeclerk.com.

To schedule an appointment for a marriage license, click on this link or go to www.myorangeclerk.com and click on the schedule and appointment tab under the Marriages section.