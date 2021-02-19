Vaccination appointment portal reopens Monday, 2/22

From the Orange County Newsroom

For the latest updates on COVID-19 resources, visit ocfl.net/COVID19. Additionally, residents can stay up-to-date on vaccine efforts throughout the county by visiting ocfl.net/vaccine. Currently, 7.6 percent of Orange County residents (111,966 individuals) have received their first dose of the vaccination.

TRAVELERS’ INFORMATION

The CDC has created the COVID-19 Travel Planner to help travelers search for COVID-19 restrictions and guidance in the state, local, territorial and tribal communities they plan to visit.

The CDC estimates that roughly 15 percent of site visitors are searching for guidance in Florida. The goal of the online tool is to provide travelers with information to make informed decisions, protect themselves, and reduce transmission before, during, and after they travel.

COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS REOPEN ON MONDAY

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will reopen online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Orange County Convention Center to qualifying 65+ residents on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 9 a.m.

The Convention Center vaccination site is only available for full-time or part-time Florida residents. Individuals who show up without a vaccination appointment will be turned away.

Some helpful resources:

Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine for registration information and to review frequently asked questions. For registration questions or help, contact 844-770-8548 or e-mail COVID19Support@cdrmaguire.com.

COVID-19 EVICTION DIVERSION PROGRAM: CLOSES FRIDAY

Orange County’s COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program will close on Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. Applications will still be processed after Feb. 19, but no new applications will be accepted past this deadline. For more information, visit ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion. The County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is slated to launch March 1. For more information, visit ocfl.net/ERA.

Additional information to know:

The Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Order to stop landlords from evicting eligible tenants has been extended through March 31, 2021. Residents in danger of eviction must act by signing the CDC Declaration Form and deliver it to their landlord. For more information, visit ocfl.net/HousingFAQs.

VACCINATIONS FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS

In partnership with Orange County Government, AdventHealth recently offered 3,500 vaccination appointments to health care workers. All appointments have been booked for Feb. 19, 2021. For future availability for health care vaccinations, sign up at www.ocfl.net/vaccine and you can also sign up for alerts from AdventHealth at CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com.