Orange County Health Services will offer free COVID- 19 testing for all residents at Kelly Park (Rock Springs) on October 7 and 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing is available for all adults and those 12 years and older with a parent or guardian present. Scheduling an appointment is preferred through ocfl.net/Testing.

The site is pedestrian-friendly and walk-ups are also allowed. Orange County residence status is not required.

No symptoms and/or criteria is necessary for testing. Testing is available for ages 12 and up (minors must have a parent or guardian consent).

Upon completion of testing, individuals will also receive a free packet of facemasks and hand sanitizer.

Results are available in three to five business days.

Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111.

TESTING LOCATION: Kelly Park – Rock Springs

ADDRESS: 400 E. Kelly Park Road, Apopka, 32712

DATES: Wednesday, October 7 and Thursday, October 8, 2020

TIME: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/Testing.

Have You Recovered from COVID-19? You Can Help Save Lives

People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood that may help treat people who have recently contracted the virus. Patients can receive plasma treatment for COVID-19. This treatment, however, needs the help of eligible Americans to donate their plasma. Do your part to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic – find out more information at the CDC’s webpage.

