Mayor Demings of Orange County announced that the response rate to the US Census is very low compared to a decade ago. To make response easier there are direct links to the census below, and a new kiosk set up in Apopka. Additionally the Mayor updated COVID-19 numbers, shared grant money available for local roof repairs, encouraged landlords and tenants apply for eviction diversion assistance, and announced a new COVID testing site for this week.

GOALS FOR THE WEEK

Mayor Demings’ goals for the week include:

Providing free testing to any resident who needs it

Offering financial relief to our landlords and tenants

Inspecting and re-inspecting Orange County businesses to make sure they are operating in the safest manner possible

COVID-19 NUMBERS

Since Monday, there have been 94 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Orange County, bringing the cumulative total since March to 37,247. We have now lost 387 residents to COVID-19.

Additional COVID-19 data related to Orange County include:

Orange County 14-Day Positivity Rate (August 25 to September 7): 4.8 percent

Orange County Rolling Positively Rate (cumulative since March 2020): 11.5 percent

ROOF REPAIR

Orange County Government has awarded a Community Development Block Grant of more than $570,000 dollars to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Orlando & Osceola County.

The grant funding will provide free roof repairs to residents in Unincorporated Orange County, and select municipalities such as Apopka and Winter Park.

There are still a few application slots open for the program. Visit HabitatOrlandoOsceola.org/Repair-My-Roof/ to learn more.

CENSUS DEADLINE APPROACHING

The County’s current self-response rate for the 2020 Census is still below the rate of the 2010 Census – approximately 62 percent to 72 percent respectively.

Orange County and the U.S. Census Bureau have installed kiosks at Neighborhood Center for Families to assist anyone looking to complete Census. The Centers are open Monday through Friday; from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kiosks will be cleaned after each use.

If you have not completed the Census, please take the survey now at 2020Census.gov. September 30 is the deadline.

Census officials have put seven Census Kiosks in the County’s Community Centers, for those who may not have access to the internet and want to submit their forms: East Orange, Hal P. Marston, Holden Heights, John Bridges, Maxey, Taft and Pine Hills Community Centers. The Community Centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5 PM.Your help is needed in sharing this important information with the community and encourage Census participation.

The Census only takes a few minutes to complete and the Kiosks are easy to use. There is staff at each of the Community Centers to help anyone who wants to use the Kiosks. www.ocfl.net/census2020

Take the Census Online NOW: https://2020census.gov/

Take the Census Over the Phone: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html

o English: 844-330-2020

o Spanish: 844-468-2020

Can’t Find Your Census ID? Your Census ID is the 12-digit number that can be found on your questionnaire, letter, and postcard you received earlier this year. You can still respond online to the 2020 Census even if you did not receive a letter or paper questionnaire. Go to my2020census.gov, start the questionnaire, and select the link that says, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.” It is located below the Census ID login field.

2020 Census Self-Reponses Rates as of September 3, 2020

Source: https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates/self-response.html

Florida (All): 61.9%

Orange County (All) : 62.3%

Apopka: 67.2%

Bay Lake (Disney): 3%

Belle Isle: 76.1%

Eatonville: 47.4%

Edgewood: 77.5%

Lake Buena Vista (Disney): 1%

Maitland: 63.4%

Oakland: 61.8%

Ocoee: 70.1%

Orlando: 57.1%

Windermere: 73.2%

Winter Garden: 71.7%

Winter Park: 69.3%

EVICTION DIVERSION

Orange County urges all landlord and tenants to apply and learn if they may qualify for the COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program.

Since the program opened, 419 landlords will be paid back rent, preventing their tenants from being evicted. Currently, the average arrears payment is $2,900. More pre-screening applications are being processed.

Orange County has approximately $20 million dollars in CARES Act funding for the program. For more information or program details, applicants may call 311, or visit ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion.

FREE COVID-19 TESTING

Orange County Health Services will be in west Orange County at George Bailey Park this week from September 9 through 11, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location will serve as a centralized testing location for residents in Winter Garden, Oakland, Windermere and Ocoee.

All Orange County Health Services sites are pedestrian-friendly and residents ages 12 and up can be tested with a parent or guardian. Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary.

Residents that would like to book an appointment here or at other locations, visit ocfl.net/covid19.