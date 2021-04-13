From the Orange County Newsroom

On Monday, April 12, Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County held a news conference for the latest COVID-19 updates. Key takeaways include that the 14-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 in Orange County is 7%; testing is still important; free COVID-19 testing is available at ocfl.net/testing; and there are several locations available for getting your COVID-19 vaccination.

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site run by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County is currently booked for appointments. Please cancel any unwanted appointments to allow openings for others. Later this week, an announcement will be made regarding when appointments will open up again at the Orange County Convention Center.

NEW: VACCINES THROUGH ADVENTHEALTH

Thanks to a partnership with Orange County Government and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, on Friday, April 16, 2021, AdventHealth is offering the COVID-19 vaccine for residents 16 years old and up. This site will offer the Pfizer brand vaccination (4,600 appointments total). A consent form for individuals under 18 years old is required and a parent/guardian must be present with a minor.

Online appointments are required, no walk-ups will be accommodated. Visit ocfl.net/vaccine to schedule.

Important items to note:

There is no out-of-pocket cost for receiving the vaccine.

Proof of eligibility is required upon registration.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, and those who receive their first vaccine at the airport site will be asked to schedule their second vaccine appointment.

As part of the vaccine process, those receiving the vaccine will be required to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Most reported side effects are mild and include arm soreness, fatigue and headache. AdventHealth will have medical professionals on hand to assist with any reactions.

Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is not currently available to the general public at any AdventHealth Centra Care locations or AdventHealth Medical Group practices. Members of the public who wish to be notified when additional community vaccines become available from AdventHealth can register for alerts at www.CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com.

ORANGE COUNTY LAUNCHES MOBILE VACCINE PROGRAM

Orange County Government launched its Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Program to help serve residents closer to their own communities and reach underserved and minority residents.

The Barber Park Drive-Thru site is booked this week for online appointments. However, walk-ups from 5 p.m. though 7 p.m. are still available from April 12 through April 16.

Future sites will be determined based on vaccine supply from the Department of Health in Orange County. For information, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

VACCINES AT BRAVO SUPER MARKETS

Bravo Supermarkets, Orange County Government and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are hosting vaccination events at two Bravo Supermarkets on April 15 and 16, 2021. The events are free and open to Florida residents. The site will administer 400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines at each event. Interested residents are urged to arrive early, as supply is limited.

Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Bravo Supermarket – 13024 Narcoossee Rd., Orlando, 32832; from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bravo Supermarket – 13024 Narcoossee Rd., Orlando, 32832; from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 – Bravo Supermarket – 999 N Semoran Blvd., Orlando, 32807; from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

VACCINES AT THE MEXICAN CONSULATE

Vaccines will be available at the Mexican Consulate Facilities located at 2550 Technology Drive, Orlando, FL 32804 on the dates below, starting at 9 a.m. until supply is exhausted.

Friday, April 16, 2021

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Sunday, April 18, 2021

For additional vaccination sites in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

VACCINES AT VALENCIA COLLEGE

Valencia College’s West Campus continues to offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until May 6, 2021. Recently, there has not been any wait time. The site is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ups only.

Valencia College – West Campus – 1800 Kirkman Road, Orlando, 32811; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

For more information, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

REMINDER: RESIDENTS AGES 16 AND 17

Must have a parent or guardian register them (if the vaccination site requires appointments) or provide evidence of emancipation.

Must bring a completed consent form.

Must be accompanied by a legal guardian during the vaccination.

Are currently only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

AdventHealth and Orange County are announcing another COVID-19 vaccine opportunity for Central Floridians. The vaccines will be distributed Friday, April 16, 2021, at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport.