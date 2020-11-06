From the Orange County Newsroom

Since late April 2020, Orange County Health Services has been rotating locations throughout the County to offer free drive thru COVID-19 testing to all county residents.

Starting November 9, 2020 through the end of the year, Health Services will offer FREE drive thru rapid testing at Barnett Park Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both molecular (PCR) and antigen (rapid) tests will be available at the Barnett Park testing site.

“We decided to transition to offer both molecular/PCR and rapid/antigen testing due to the demand we have been hearing from Orange County residents for faster COVID-19 results,” said Public Safety Director Danny Banks, who has led the charge of incorporating rapid tests into Orange County Health Services test sites. “These tests are fast, free and for all ages. Rapid tests usually give results within about 20 minutes. However, we still want to stress that molecular/PCR tests are the most accurate and considered the ‘gold standard’ in testing.”

Orange County Medical EMS Medical Director Dr. Christian Zuver advises that if residents have symptoms and test negative for an antigen test, they should still get a molecular/PCR test to ensure they do not have COVID. Also, if residents have had exposure to someone with COVID, they should get tested.

Information about which FREE test may be the best choice for you is available on the County’s website. Visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the testing map for more information.

TESTING

No appointments necessary

All ages are welcome.

FREE. No co-pay required.

Participants are asked to bring insurance cards, but uninsured residents will be accepted.

Orange County residents only.

No symptoms and/or criteria are necessary for testing.

Individuals will receive free packet of facemasks/hand sanitizer after the tests.

Rapid Testing will be available beginning on Monday, November 9, 2020 through December 30, 2020, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting. Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Health Services Testing Site

Barnett Park

4801 W. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32808

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the map.

Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111.

