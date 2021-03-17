From the Orange County Newsroom

As of Sunday, March 14, 2021, 65 percent of Orange County residents 65+ have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 13 percent of all Orange County residents have had at least one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

VACCINATIONS

All Florida residents 60+ are now eligible for vaccinations, as of March 15. In recent news, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that those 55+ would be eligible at some point in March. Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine for expanded eligibility information.

EXPANDED ELIGIBILITY FOR ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

In a letter to the state, Mayor Demings requested that all who serve in law enforcement, corrections and fire departments be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center – not just sworn officers. This expansion was granted by the state for the Convention Center vaccination site run by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Eligibility at the Orange County Convention Center COVID-19 vaccination site now includes:

Persons 60+

Law enforcement officers, corrections, firefighters and staff (any age)

Long-term care facility residents and staff (any age)

Health care professions with direct patient contact (any age)

Educators and staff in schools/colleges/licensed day cares (any age)

Extremely medically vulnerable/high-risk (Resident must bring required state form signed by a physician. Residents who are un/under-insured may visit a Primary Care Access Clinic to see a physician.

More information is available at ocfl.net/vaccine.

ADVENTHEALTH OPENING

AdventHealth and Orange County are announcing another COVID-19 vaccine opportunity for Central Florida seniors. The vaccines will be distributed Friday, March 19, 2021, at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport.

More than 3,500 doses are being supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. The vaccines at this site will only be available to those 60 years and older who are eligible under state and federal guidelines.

Appointments are required. A sign-up link will be available on Orange County’s webpage at ocfl.net/Vaccine.

FEMA SITES

The FEMA-operated vaccination hub at Valencia College West Campus (1800 S. Kirkman Road) remains open 7 days per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will remain open indefinitely. No appointments necessary.

The below temporary FEMA satellite location remains open until Wednesday March 17, 2021, for walk-up service only. Additional FEMA satellite locations will be announced once approved by the state.

South Econ Park (Gymnasium)

3850 South Econlockatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829

March 14-17, 2021

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, for a 10-week period, the Florida Department of Emergency Management will be at the Orange County Public Library’s South Trail Branch for walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible residents. The opening date for this library site will be announced soon. Details and operational hours will be forthcoming at ocfl.net/vaccine.

I GOT VACCINATED FACEBOOK FRAME

If you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, Orange County Government encourages you to add the “I GOT MY COVID-19 Vaccine!” Facebook Frame to your profile photo.

How to:

Go to your Facebook profile Click the camera icon next to your profile photo Click “Add Frame” Search for: “Orange County, FL – I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine!” For Spanish, please search “Orange County, FL -¡Ya me vacuné contra el COVID-19! – Spanish” Reposition as needed Click “Use as Profile Picture”

ORANGE COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: PASSPORTS

The Orange County Clerk of Courts office is extending hours at three branch locations during the month of March to make it easier to apply for a passport.

Ocoee, Apopka and Winter Park branches will be open later until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Thursday, April 1, 2021. Because of the pandemic, passport-processing times may take up to 12 weeks, so applying for one now will ensure customers receive their passport in time.

Go to MyOrangeClerk.com/Passports for more details