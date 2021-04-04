From the Orange County Asian Committee

The Orange County Asian Committee is calling for Central Florida artists to participate in the Asian-themed art contest. The selected artwork will be showcased during the virtual Asian American Heritage Celebration on May 21, 2021 at 7 p.m.

The contest will consist of four age group ranges: ages 5-9, ages 10-14, ages 15-17, and adults over 18.

All artists’ submission must include the title of the piece, the medium and the dimensions, a digital picture for each work of art and an artist’s statement.

Application forms can be found at h ttps://forms.gle/4bgwkYgx8Ua77xgGA or you may email ocac.artcontest@gmail.com.

The application deadline is April 16, 2021. Voting will take place via social media. Ask friends and family to like your submission by visiting their Facebook page @ocacfl.

All works of art must be original work by a local Central Florida artist, and preferably Asian American heritage themed. Artists may submit up to two works of art. Any artwork that was displayed in previous years is not permitted. All works of art must be presented as a high-resolution image.

For application and more information, contact us at ocac.artcontest@gmail.com.

