Highlights from the Orange County news conference on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 are as follows:

WORK TO FLATTEN THE CURVE

On Monday, Orange County broke the 10,000 mark for COVID-19 cases. Just in the last 14 days, there have been 7,223 positive cases. Yesterday, there was an increase of 540 cases. Orange County’s average positivity rate is 7.9%.

“Although we have had more than 1,000 positive cases per day, it is still too early to tell if the pandemic is deescalating in our County,” said Dr. Raul Pino, Health Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. “We thank the community for wearing face masks and taking this pandemic seriously. Using face masks is the best tool we have in our toolbox right now.”

Please make sure to remember the Three Ws:

Wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer

Wear a mask or covering over your nose and mouth

Watch your distance— stay six feet apart, avoid close contact and large crowds

TESTING

The State’s regional temporary drive-through testing site at the Orange County Convention Center tests more people than anywhere else in the state.

Orange County Health Services will offer free testing at Barnett Park beginning mid next week. Online appointments will open early next week at www.ocfl.net/covid19.

EVICTION MORATORIUM EXTENDED

Governor DeSantis has extended the moratorium of evictions and foreclosures until August 1, 2020.

The Executive Order does state that an individual is still obligated to make mortgage or rent payments.

Orange County’s webpage has frequently asked questions regarding housing and tenant rights. Visit www.ocfl.net/housingFAQs.

ORANGE CARES

The next application opening for the Orange CARES for Residents Program will be the week of July 13, 2020. Visit www.ocfl.net/OrangeCARES for more information. Orange CARES for Small Business Program’s application is still open.

TOURIST DEVELOPMENT TAX COLLECTIONS

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced today that tourist development tax (TDT) collections (resort tax) received by Orange County for the May 2020 TDT collection month were $1,144,300. That is a 95% decrease from May 2019. June collection numbers will be released in early August.