Orange CARES for Residents assistance program will reopen on Monday, July 13 for individuals and families — this might be one of the last times the portal will be open, depending on the number of applications approved and money available

From the Orange County Newsroom

COVID-19 NUMBERS

At Thursday evening’s news conference, Orange County updated COVID-19 numbers, sharing there had been 8,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, and the positivity rate for Wednesday, July 8, 2020, was at 15.1%. Additional COVID-19 data related to Orange County include:

Median age in last two weeks for positivity: age 33

Orange County resident deaths: 69

Over 163,000 individuals have been tested in Orange County

Health experts say some Orange County gyms are not following CDC guidelines and have been attributed to creating hot spots for cases. Orange County Government will work with the Department of Health in Orange County to ensure compliance.

UPCOMING TESTING SITE

Orange County Health Services will offer free COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park, beginning next week. Appointments will be required and can be made online at ocfl.net/BarnettPark.

Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (online appointments now open)

Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (online appointments will open next week)

For more information about testing locations, visit www.ocfl.net/coronavirus.

ORANGES CARES

The Orange CARES for Residents assistance program will reopen on Monday, July 13 for individuals and families. The portal will open at 8 a.m. and will accept 10,000 applicants. Please note that this might be one of the last times the portal will be open, depending on the number of applications approved and money available.

Applications submitted last month are still being reviewed. To date, there have been 19,000 reviewed and approved applications, which represents nearly $20 million in financial help during this unprecedented time to families across Orange County.

For more information on Orange CARES, visit www.ocfl.net/OrangeCares.

FREE SANDBAGS

With the peak of hurricane season quickly approaching, Orange County will host multiple self-serve sandbag giveaways for residents, starting Thursday, July 16 through Thursday, July 30, at five Orange County parks including:

Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Dr.

Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Ave.

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Ave.

Meadow Woods Park: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir.

West Orange Recreational Complex: 309 S. West Crown Point Rd.

All sandbag supplies will be provided, however Orange County residents must bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags. Residents must also wear masks. The program is free and open to all Orange County households. Participants will also receive free masks and hand sanitizer at each location.

For more information and hours for the sites, visit www.ocfl.net/Storm.

CANDID CONVERSATIONS TOWN HALL

On Wednesday, July 15, Orange County will host a virtual town hall titled, “Candid Conversations with our Community: The Generation Z Edition,” which is aimed at local teens and young adults. The goal of the town hall is to engage with the younger generation and get their thoughts on race relations, social unrest and inclusion, and ask the question: “What’s Next?” It is sponsored by the Orange County MLK Initiative

Viewers can watch live from 6-7:30 p.m. at www.ocfl.net/CandidConversations. More information at www.ocfl.net/MLK.