Get out your work gloves ladies! Women Build 2021 is right around the corner. Every Spring women come together all over the world to support affordable housing through fundraising, and volunteering. This year’s theme is #ChoosetoChallenge.

Every single day we are all responsible for what we choose. This year let’s choose our community. Habitat Seminole-Apopka is excited to work alongside you this year in choosing to build new roofs and new futures for families in our community.

Why Women Build.

Women from all over Greater Apopka and Seminole County are teaming up to challenge one another to help local families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through homeownership. When women choose to challenge each other to succeed we can change our community for the better! Together we can build a stronger world.

Gather your team! Assemble up to 10 Women Builders; these ladies will be with you every step of the way. Together you will inspire and challenge each other to surpass your team’s fundraising goal of $3,500!

Start fundraising! With cool and creative ways to fundraise; like a wine and girl scout cookie pairing event, or Valentine’s Day-themed bingo night, there are plenty of fun ways to meet your team’s goal.