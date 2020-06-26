Do you find that you always seem to go back to the same dishes over and over again and it gets a bit boring? A fun way to mix up meals is by setting up a game of cuisine bingo, where you have a card filled with different meals and you work your way through each one until you get a line and then work towards a full house.

You can dedicate a row to cuisines from different countries or regions, or even use restaurants and copy their signature dishes. Here are some additional ideas to make the menu bingo a bit more fun:

Playlists to match meals

Playing music to match where the meals originate from adds an extra element to your cuisine bingo. From playing Italian opera music whilst eating your lasagne to traditional Mexican party music to go with your fajitas, music can make your meals much more fun.

Drinks to complement the dishes

If you don’t know much about pairing wines to dishes then learning about it can be very interesting. Find out which wine is best to serve with your chilli king prawns, or what red is the best to pair with your fillet steak. Learning about the six types of tastes to understand when pairing food and wine will help you to improve dinner parties or simply enjoy the taste of your meals more.

Traditional dress

It could also be fun to wear traditional dress of the country that your dish is from, especially if you try and make the costumes yourself. Get as creative as you want to, or simply wear a t-shirt with a design that has a link to the country. You could even put some flags up around the room if you really want to get into the theme.

How to make your bingo card

All you need is a sheet of paper and then you will need to draw out the gamecard. The numbers used in bingo differ depending on which game you are playing. The traditional game is a 90-ball game, but you can adapt this depending on how long you want to carry on playing menu bingo for. You could make your card a lot smaller, with just 27 squares instead, with three rows and nine columns.

If you want to understand how the game plays out, you could try an online version. Once you start playing, you will see the format of despatching online bingo balls one at a time randomly to go through the numbers until the game is won by one of the players. You could select your cuisine number by using the online game or an online number generator, or you could even buy your own bingo ball generator machine if you think you will get good use out of it.

Eating the same meals every week can be good for making sure you get a well-balanced diet but if you want to spice things up a bit, introduce bingo menu to your household.