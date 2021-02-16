From the Orange County Newsroom

For the latest updates on COVID-19, visit the ocfl.net/vaccine.

VACCINATIONS

The vaccination appointment portal for the Orange County Convention Center opened Monday at 9 a.m. In total, 6,800 vaccination appointments were booked, and the portal closed at 9:45 a.m.

There is not a specified date yet for when the appointment portal will re-open. However, sign up for alerts at ocfl.net/vaccine in order to be notified when an opening date is announced. To date, over 75,000 vaccinations have been provided at the Orange County Convention Center.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program has various participating pharmacies including Publix, Sam’s Club, and Walmart. Information about locations and scheduling at a local retail pharmacy is available on Orange County’s vaccination webpage. Also, review their frequently asked questions.

Know before you go:

Convention Center vaccination site is only available for full time or part-time Florida residents

Residents must be 65+

Bring your square QR code and your Florida ID, driver’s license or utility bill to demonstrate that you live in the State of Florida

Cancel any unneeded appointments so other residents have the opportunity to receive the vaccine

Do not show up at the vaccination site without an appointment.

Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine for registration information and to review frequently asked questions.

For registration questions or help, contact 844-770-8548 or e-mail COVID19Support@cdrmaguire.com.

SENIORS WITH TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES

Seniors who have a vaccination appointment scheduled at the Orange County Convention Center and cannot find transportation, please contact the County’s helpline at 3-1-1 to arrange a free ride from LYNX. Scheduling transportation for appointments needs to be made 48 hours in advance of your scheduled appointment.

Eligible residents must:

Be 65+ and older

Have already obtained an appointment for a vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center

Not have a way to transport themselves to the Convention Center

This is for the Convention Center vaccination site only. For more information on transportation assistance, visit Orange County’s newsroom.

COVID-19 EVICTION DIVERSION PROGRAM: CLOSES FRIDAY

Orange County’s COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program will close on Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. Applications will still be processed after Feb. 19, but no new applications will be accepted past this deadline. For more information, visit ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion.

Since the program’s launch in late August 2020, the Eviction Diversion Program has provided over $11 million dollars in assistance and helped over 3,600 individuals and families stay in their homes.

EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Opens March 1

Orange County is closing the Eviction Diversion Program to new applications in order to finish processing all the applications for the launch of Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is slated to launch March 1. The new Emergency Rental Program has more than $33 million in federal funds to help with rent assistance for predominantly low-income and qualified residents.

Program details for the new Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be posted at ocfl.net/EmergencyRentalAssistance.

CANCEL UNWANTED APPOINTMENTS

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County urges residents who no longer need their vaccination appointments to cancel them. To cancel, log into your CDR HealthPRO account at patientportalfl.com and then go to “My Vaccinations” and cancel from that screen. For assistance, call 844-770-8548.

For future appointment openings, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine to register your email or sign up for text alerts. Also, review our frequently asked questions.

CONSUMER ALERT

The Office of Attorney General advises everyone not to post your CDC Vaccination Card on social media.

This information can be used by scammers because it has you name, birthdate and vaccination location on it, which could be used for faking identities or creating fake vaccine documents.

For more information, visit the Attorney Generals website.

JURY TRIALS

Jury trials in Orange County resumed on Monday, February 15. Visit www.NinthCircuit.Org/jurors for reporting information.

Because of the need for social distancing, please do not bring family members on your reporting date. Be sure to request to be excused if you have a valid COVID-19 reason or qualify for one of the excusals listed on your summons.

VACCINE: MYTHS VS FACTS

As more COVID-19 vaccination sites open, it is important for everyone to know all the facts about the vaccine. We must all be wary of false and potentially harmful misinformation on the Internet or hearsay from gossip. Visit Vaccine Myths to view a list of top vaccine myths.

The myths vs. facts are also available in Spanish at ocfl.net/MitosSobreLaVacuna.