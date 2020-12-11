The Eviction Diversion program that provides up to $4,000 in past due rent for landlords and tenants is closing to new applicants on December 16

From Staff Reports and the Orange County Newsroom

Thursday’s news conference with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings revealed the Eviction Diversion program will close to new applicants next week, a new COVID-19 testing site is opening at the Orlando International Airport, and the Mayor’s Toy Drive is ongoing until December 14, with updated drop-off locations.

EVICTION DIVERSION

This income-based program assists Orange County’s most vulnerable tenants who are in imminent danger of eviction due to COVID-19 and provides the property owner with an alternative to eviction. The Program provides up to $4,000 in past due rent for landlords and tenants who meet the eligibility criteria.

The program will close to new applicants on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. It is important to note, residents and landlords with applications pending will have until Thursday, December 24, 2020, to submit any outstanding documents.

Visit ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion for a full list of eligibility criteria and required documents.

TESTING

There will soon be on-site COVID-19 testing at the Orlando International Airport.

According to the Orlando International Airport’s press release, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Board approved a plan at its monthly meeting this week to offer access to a COVID-19 testing clinic at MCO. The pilot program is a collaboration with AdventHealth Centra Care. The testing clinic is being set up as a part of the concession program and will be located pre-security on the airport’s third level. It will provide a convenient testing opportunity for both travelers and the airport employee base, as well as the Central Florida community.

“We have partnered with one of the largest health care providers in Central Florida in order to ensure a safe operating environment at the Aviation Authority facilities,” said Phil Brown, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO. “As travel increases, with certain destinations requiring COVID-19 testing prior to arrival, having an on-site clinic will enable us to better serve our customers and the community.”

The COVID-19 testing clinic will be located at the West End of the Main Terminal, utilizing “move-in-ready” space that has become available. With a projected opening later in December, operations are scheduled to continue through the end of July 2021.

For more information, visit the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s webpage.

Continued free testing at Barnett Park

For the county’s health services testing at Barnett Park, residents should try to be in the waiting line by early afternoon as the line has been closing earlier to accommodate all cars in line for testing.

Orange County does not have finalized plans to share yet for continued free COVID-19 testing in 2021, but the County intends to continue free testing a priority along with the State of Florida.

For more information visit, ocfl.net/testing.

TOY DRIVE

The Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive online donation option is no longer available, but in-person drop off is still an option at several Orange County locations listed below through December 14.

The drop off locations are open daily until 5:00 p.m. As of Thursday, approximately 7,000 toys have been donated. In addition, 2,732 toys were donated through online sales. While this may seem like a large number, there are many more children and families that are struggling and in need of extra support this season due to COVID-19. The community’s continued donations are appreciated.

Locations:

In addition, in person drop off is also available at the following fire stations:

Fire Stations

For more information visit ocfl.net/ToyDrive.