Key takeaways from tonight’s COVID-19 news conference
From Orange County Government Florida
The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County show 1,017 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the County and 13 deaths. There have been no new reported deaths in Orange County from COVID-19 since Friday, April 10. The encouraging news is there have not been a significant amount of new cases or hospitalizations, so Orange County’s measures to “Stay at Home” and social distancing are continuing to have positive effects.
PROTECTIVE MASKS/COVERINGS:
- At this time, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will not mandate an order to require residents to wear masks in public. The decision was based on input from local law enforcement, health officials and other leaders. Mayor Demings cited three reasons for his decision: the challenge for law agencies to enforce; his observation that the majority of residents already comply with facemask recommendations; as well as possible challenges on all residents gaining access to masks.
- However, the Mayor strongly urges individuals wear a mask/facial covering when out in public and at essential businesses. It is a good health protocol to keep flattening the curve. Visit Orange County’s “Health Resources” tab at ocfl.net/coronavirus to view the video of the U.S. Surgeon General explaining how to make homemade cloth masks.
UPCOMING NEW TEST SITES:
- The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is planning mobile test sites throughout the County. Currently they have five proposed sites – four of which would be in County parks and one in downtown Orlando. They will announce the confirmed sites soon and plan to provide 250 to 300 tests a day at each site. These new test sites will expand outreach to various areas in the County that have a high amount of cases on the heat map and to ensure a further reach of testing in the County. The testing is by appointment only and is free.
- In addition, the testing criteria at the drive-through regional COVID-19 site has broadened. This testing service is free and does not require an appointment. However, individuals will be seen on a first come, first served basis until the daily limit is reached. The testing site opens daily at 9 a.m. and is available for all residents and visitors. For information on expanded criteria to qualify for testing, visit ocfl.net/coronavirus.
- For the latest heat map in the County that shows an overview of cases and where they are concentrated, visit ocfl.net/COVID19HeatMap.