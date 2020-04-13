Key takeaways from tonight’s COVID-19 news conference

From Orange County Government Florida

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County show 1,017 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the County and 13 deaths. There have been no new reported deaths in Orange County from COVID-19 since Friday, April 10. The encouraging news is there have not been a significant amount of new cases or hospitalizations, so Orange County’s measures to “Stay at Home” and social distancing are continuing to have positive effects.

PROTECTIVE MASKS/COVERINGS:

At this time, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will not mandate an order to require residents to wear masks in public. The decision was based on input from local law enforcement, health officials and other leaders. Mayor Demings cited three reasons for his decision: the challenge for law agencies to enforce; his observation that the majority of residents already comply with facemask recommendations; as well as possible challenges on all residents gaining access to masks.

However, the Mayor strongly urges individuals wear a mask/facial covering when out in public and at essential businesses. It is a good health protocol to keep flattening the curve. Visit Orange County’s “Health Resources” tab at ocfl.net/coronavirus to view the video of the U.S. Surgeon General explaining how to make homemade cloth masks.

UPCOMING NEW TEST SITES: