From Mayor Bryan Nelson, City of Apopka

Dear City Resident,

As we continue to monitor the current situation, we wanted to keep you informed about measures we are taking here at City Hall to address the virus while still providing essential services. Specifically, we wanted to address the matter of Council meetings:

We are limiting staff attendance to only those presenting an item on the agenda.

Any applicant with an item on the agenda, we are asking them to limit their attendance to just one or two people.

Anyone from the public wanting to participate in the Public Comment portion or speak on a matter requiring a Public Hearing on the agenda, we are asking them to submit comments in advance of the meeting rather than attend in person if possible. The City Clerk will read the comments into the record. To access the form, please visit: http://www.apopka.net/citycouncilform

Anyone from the public wanting to observe the meeting, we ask that you watch the meeting on YouTube rather than attend in person if possible. To watch the meeting, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJKvoQzZuYfgsqrtkpjYLCw

Anyone that does attend the Council meeting, we ask that you limit your presence in the chamber to your issue and then leave once your item has been addressed.

Every staffer, Council member, and member of the public will have their temperatures taken prior to entering the Chamber.

– Mayor Nelson