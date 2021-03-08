Do you have 30 minutes a day for a healthier you?

From UF/IFAS Extension in Orange County

Then join Let’s Walk, Florida! this month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week. Walking offers an accessible form of physical activity that does not require pricey gym memberships or special equipment, has a vast number of health benefits, and can be done at your leisure!

Let’s Walk, Florida! is a statewide, virtual healthy lifestyle education program and physical activity challenge that starts March 15 and runs for 10 weeks.

During this 10-week program, you will receive

weekly eGuides

engage in weekly eConnections with a local health educator and other residents from your county

track and report your physical activity minutes

receive the education, support, and accountability needed to improve your health.

What can you do for your health in 30 minutes a day? When coupled with healthy eating, meeting physical activity recommendations for your age and activity level promotes mental and physical wellness, weight management, and chronic disease prevention and management. The goal of Let’s Walk, Florida is to build a community where healthy eating and an active lifestyle become lifetime habits. Even though the title of the program is Let’s Walk, participants are encouraged to track and report any moderate intensity cardiovascular activity. Top performers will also compete for gift cards and other prizes at the county or state level. All program completers will receive a certificate and medal.

Registration

This program is open to individuals, families, and organized teams, and program registration is $15.00. For more information about this program and to register, visit www.tiny.one/walkfl.

You may also contact Shireen at shireen.campbellriley@ocfl.net , telephone 407-254-9218 at the Orange County Extension Office for more information.

Lets Walk Florida 2021 Flyer