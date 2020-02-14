A portion of the St. Johns River Water Management District’s Lake Apopka Loop Trail will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, February 18th, through Thursday, February 20th. The closure is due to the construction of a restoration project and is necessary to ensure public safety as the district anticipates heavy equipment in the area. Visitors during these days should follow detour signs.

WHAT: Closure of the Lake Apopka Loop Trail

WHEN: February 18th–20th

WHERE: Lake Apopka North Shore, between the historic pump house and the intersection of the lake-side Loop Trail and Conrad Road.

Any future recreational closures will be shared online and on social media. For all recreational announcements and property closures on district lands, visit www.sjrwmd.com/recreation.

The St. Johns River Water Management District staff are committed to ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources for the benefit of the people of the district and the state of Florida. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The district encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville, and Palm Bay.