From the Orange County Government Florida Newsroom

As of today, there are 803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. Ninety-six individuals have been hospitalized and 10 residents have passed away due to the illness.

An updated heat map for Orange County COVID-19 cases is available at www.ocfl.net/COVID19HeatMap.

CONVENTION CENTER TESTING SITE ANTICPATING INCREASE IN DAILY-ALLOTTED TESTS

The Orange County Convention Center Temporary Drive-Through Testing Site has administered a total of 3,785 COVID-19 tests since its inception. Because of lab processing restrictions, the testing site currently administers 250 tests daily. In the coming days, the site will transition from being federally led, to state led, allowing the site to test more people.

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/Coronavirus.

DIGITAL TOWN HALL

Orange County Mayor Demings will participate in WKMG-TV’s Digital Town Hall on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. Mayor Demings, along with University of Central Florida Economist Dr. Sean Snaith, CareerSource CEO Pam Nabors, and Tim Giuliani, CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership, will be available for questions and want to hear from Orange County residents.

For more information, visit WKMG’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/news6/.

SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK NEEDS DONATIONS

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has roughly doubled its daily distribution of food to 300,000 meals a day. As a nonprofit with limited budget and resources, Second Harvest relies heavily on the generosity of the community to help fund a long-term relief effort for those whose lives have been damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial donations are the best way to provide support right now. Second Harvest can turn a $1 donation into four meals.

To provide a donation, visit: feedhopenow.org.

THANKS for #407 DAY SUPPORT TO RESTAURANTS

Please continue to show restaurant support during the month of April during #407 Days. We had an overwhelming support for our local restaurants.