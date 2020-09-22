From the Orange County Newsroom

At the Monday evening news brief, Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County presented updates on COVID-19 numbers, the need for convalescent plasma, latest compliance results from the “Strike Teams” and the eviction diversion program, and encouraged voter registration on National Voter Registration Day happening Tuesday, September 22.

Mayor Demings three main goals for the week included continuing to (1) offer free testing with PPE, (2) offer financial assistance to keep residents from being evicted, and (3) assist businesses in keeping their patrons safe, and hold them accountable.

COVID-19/Numbers

Orange County has 39,056 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic

From Sunday, September 20 through Monday, there is an increase of 82 cases

Since Friday, September 18 through Monday, there is an increase of 439 cases

The 15 to 34 age group represent 54% of the New COVID-19 cases

The County has lost 431 residents to the coronavirus. That number has not changed since Friday

The two-week average for the County has been holding steady at 4.0%

The rolling average since the beginning of the pandemic is 11.5% positivity rate, remaining below the statewide rolling average of 13.39%

Testing returns to Barnett Park

Orange County Health Services will offer free COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park this week from Wednesday through Saturday. Residents that would like to book an appointment may visit ocfl.net/BarnettPark, although walk-up and bike-up testing is available.

September 23-25, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

September 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (during the 17th Annual Caribbean Health Summit)

Testing is available for those 12 years old and up and insurance is not required. Residents who are tested will receive free facemasks and hand sanitizer.

For other testing locations throughout the County, visit ocfl.net/COVID19.

For all testing options, visit ocfl.net/Testing.

Convalescent Plasma

In addition to the general blood supply, if you have recovered from COVID-19, OneBlood asks that you please consider becoming a convalescent plasma donor.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 have a unique ability to help people still fighting the virus because they have developed antibodies to the virus. By transfusing their plasma into a patient still fighting the virus, it can boost the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.

OneBlood is collecting and distributing convalescent plasma to area hospitals every day.

As long as there is a pandemic, there will be an ongoing need for convalescent plasma donors.

Everything you need to know about becoming a convalescent plasma donor can be found at OneBlood.org. You can also visit TheFightIsInUs.Org.

Strike Teams

The Orange County business compliance “Strike Teams” visited many breweries in the Orlando area, and found all of the breweries they inspected in compliance.

The teams have visited ­­­over 2,500 businesses and with an overall compliance rate still holding steady at 94%.

They have re-inspected 234 businesses with a compliance rate of 84%.

The Strike Teams inspected Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom and found the theme park in compliance.

The teams have now finished re-inspecting all 3 major theme parks as well as the 11 smaller attractions.

All of these sites submitted their re-opening plans back in June, and were inspected back then. For information about the County’s Strike Team visit, ocfl.net/BusinessResources.

Eviction Diversion Program

The COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program is still accepting applications from landlords and tenants to help with overdue rent.

Nearly $140,000 has been sent to landlords since the program started late last month.

To date, 45 families are able to stay in their homes, avoiding eviction.

Applicants may call 311, or visit ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion.

Voter Registration Day

Tuesday, September 22, is National Voter Registration Day.

The Orlando Magic players and coaches have joined forces with the Supervisor of Elections to turn the Amway Center into a voter registration site from 10 am until 2 pm.

You can learn more at OCFelections.com or visit the NBA Orlando Magic vote page.