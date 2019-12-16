This Monday on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will be joined by Wheatly Elementary School Principal Ms. Lukeshia Miller. Ms. Miller will present her plan of action to Apopka residents, parents, stakeholders and Wheatly Alumni as to the educational crisis afoot affecting Wheatly Elementary School presently having the status of a double “D” rated school. The Dynamic Duo will appeal to the African proverb of, “It takes a village, to raise a child” as the clarion call, to mobilize the community in the best interest of its children. If Wheatly Elementary School receives another “D” grade as a result of the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) test, the school is suspectable to being operated by a 3rd party entity to take oversight control of educational services. Join this critical conversation, this is a “can’t-miss” show!

