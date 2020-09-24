By Allen Brown

We all want our homes to run smoothly, with as little maintenance as possible. Sadly, that’s not always the case, and sometimes it’s our plumbing that is causing the issue. It may be that the sink takes longer and longer to empty, or that there is a gurgling sound coming from the toilet. In the worst-case scenario, raw sewage may be sent back into the home instead of being drained away.

We all want to rectify plumbing issues as quickly and cheaply as possible, but we don’t all have the expertise or experience to tackle it ourselves. In addition to that, some people don’t want to get their hands dirty. Let’s have a look right now at some of the ways people can tackle a blocked sewer line.

Seek Professional Help

There are situations where time is of the essence, or we don’t possess the necessary tools to do the job. If we are unable to locate the cause of the blockage, we may need to request professional assistance.

A tradesman may decide to thread a video monitor down the sewer pipe to find the problem. According to the guys of https://allserviceplumbers.com/, industry certified professionals are frequently called to clean drains or deal with burst sewer pipes. People also use plumbers to perform a drain service which may include a camera inspection. The latter may reveal breaks or cracks within the sewer pipe, or other issues that will need attention.

Ascertain the Cause

When people do their cooking, it is a temptation to pour fat down the sink. This doesn’t all go down, however, but builds up inside the pipes. Trees are another culprit as their roots can penetrate loose joints or cracks in the pipes, and block the flow.

Items of female hygiene are often disposed of down the toilet. This is unwise, as these can create issues over time.

One cause is no one’s fault, and that’s when the plumbing is over fifty years old. The pipes simply reach the end of their lives, stop functioning correctly and need replacing.

Use a Power Washer

Turn off the water first. There may be a stopcock in the kitchen for this purpose. Go to the location of the sewer cleanout line. It will be either in the basement, garage or most probably outdoors. There should be a four inch pipe inside with a cap at the end. When this is unscrewed the pressure should be released, and water that is queuing indoors should now successfully drain.

Because of the sewage, make sure you have rubber glasses and eye protection. Then connect the power washer gun to the sewer jetter. The nozzle needs to be a minimum of twelve inches down the pipe, but further is even better. Pull the trigger of the power washer and there should shortly be the wonderful sound of water flowing freely. This means that the issue has been successfully flushed away. Then turn off the gun and pull the hose out.

Read up on the process before starting, however, and involve a plumber if there is any doubt. This is because it is possible to damage the sewer if it is done incorrectly.

Tackle Grease with Baking Soda and Vinegar

Stand by the sewer opening and pour an equal amount of vinegar and baking soda. There should be a chemical reaction created when these two are combined.

The cleaning process will take at least sixty minutes. When this time has passed, flush the area with hot water.

Use a Chemical Cleaner

This is a very tempting route to take. What could be simpler than pouring a bottle of chemicals down the sewer? The problem is that the chemicals are designed to destroy everything in their path. The result could be pipe damage. Don’t get the chemicals anywhere near the skin or the eyes either, and wear protective gloves and goggles.

The bottle will have clear instructions on the back as to how much to use and how long to leave it for. When this time is finished, make sure the drain is flushed thoroughly with hot water.

For situations caused by fat and grease, caustic cleaner will be used. Copper sulfate is harnessed to tackle tree roots, and the process may need repeating several times. Oxidizing cleaner is the choice of many for more general blockages.

It is important to be wise as to what is poured down the drains. If the bath or sink drains slowly, deal with it immediately rather than waiting until there is a total blockage. As we have seen, a layman can deal with some of the plumbing issues mentioned here, but if there is any doubt a professional should be called.