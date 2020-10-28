Rod Love will serve as Co-Chair of the Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force, with Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley and Myesha Murray of the Apopka Boys & Girls Club serving as two key members

From the Orange County Newsroom In the span of three weeks, Orange County experienced seven shootings involving children 17 and younger. Two of these tragic and senseless shootings resulted in fatalities; one child was just three years old. Many of these shootings have been tied to gang violence. In response, Mayor Demings consulted with faith leaders and community members about creating a Citizens Safety Task Force aimed at reducing and preventing gun violence and violent crime in the community.

“To be successful, we will need a comprehensive approach to stop the victimization of families and neighborhoods,” Mayor Demings said. “The solution does not reside with government and law enforcement alone. It will take a collaborative effort of individuals representing diverse backgrounds who can help identify community solutions to longstanding problems.”

The task force is comprised of 30+ members representing diverse backgrounds who can help identify solutions to longstanding community problems. The participants include young adults, youth mentors, faith-based leaders, behavioral health professionals, community advocates, law enforcement, education and prevention professionals, and service-based organizations.

The focus of the Task Force will be on the areas of prevention, intervention, law enforcement and prosecution.

Task Force Co-Chairs

Jim Coffin, Executive Director, Interfaith Council

Rod Love, President, Community Synergy Group, Inc.

Task Force Members

Rachel Allen, Peace and Justice Institute, Valencia College

Honorable Aramis Ayala, State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit

Rolando Bailey, Evans High School, Orange County Representative, District 2

Patricia Brigham, League of Women Voters

Charles Brown, Bridges International

Lisa Coffey, Student Services, Orange County Public Schools

Ruth Cedeno, Orange County Representative, District 3

Mimi Chan, Martial Arts Instructor, Wah Lum Temple & Host of Culture Chat Podcast

Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, The Impact Church of Orlando

Jonathan Cox, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, UCF

Fernando Cuevas III, Orange County Representative, District 1

J. Legacy-Cole, Orange County Representative, District 6

Eric DeBose, Retired, Orange County Sheriff’s Office & Youth Mentor

Lisa Early, Families, Parks & Recreation Department, City of Orlando

Alondra Gittelson, Survivor, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Massacre & University of Central Florida student

Pastor Terrance Gray, St. Mark African American Methodist Church

Adam Hartnett, Neighborhood Ministries, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Cory Austin Jackson, Valencia College Student

Samantha Love, We The Future Movement

Ricky Ly, Jacobs Engineering & Advocate

Bishop-Elect Derrick McRae, African-America Council of Christian Clergy

Chief Mike McKinley, Apopka Police Department & Orange/Osceola County Chiefs of Police

Honorable John Mina, Orange County Sheriff

Miles Mulrain, Jr., Activist and Founder of Let Your Voice Be Heard

Myesha Murray, Apopka Boys & Girls Club

Nancy Oesch, Retired, Orange County Resident

Javier Andres Pineiro, Florida Department of Health & UCF Student, Orange County Representative, District 4

Chief Orlando Rolon, Orlando Police Department

Patricia Rumph, Pine Hills Community Council

Ruben Saldaña, Founder of Ru Camp, Orange County Representative, District 5

Pastor Gabriel Salguero, Calvario City Church & President of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition

Michael Scott, Executive Director, Helping All Youth Achieve “HAYA”

Andres Toro, Orange County Resident

First Meeting

The first Citizens Safety Task Force Meeting will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Barnett Park Magic Gymnasium, located at 4801 W Colonial Dr. in Orlando.

The meeting will be held in-person and virtually. All full Task Force meetings will be streamed live on Orange TV. In alignment with CDC guidelines, members audience will be asked to wear a mask while in the Magic Gymnasium building.

Where to Watch

Watch the upcoming meetings live on OrangeTV or view them afterwards on the Video Archive.

